South Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 for PO/Clerk Posts, Fresher and Experienced Apply From Today @southindianbank.com

South Indian Bank Ltd is hiring Probationary Officers (PO) in Scale I Cadre and Probationary Clerks. Check Notification, educational qualification, age limit, salary, experience, selection process, application link.

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification: South Indian Bank Ltd (SIB) has released the notifications for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer (PO) in Scale I Cadre and Probationary Clerk on southindianbank.com. Freshers and experienced candidates can apply by online mode only from today, 05 January 2022. They are required to submit their application within a week i.e. on or before 11 January 2022.

The selection of the applicants will be done on the basis of an online test which is scheduled to be held in the month of February 2022.

More details on South Indian Bank PO Recruitment and South Indian Bank Clerk Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, experience, selection process, application link are available below:

South Indian Bank Officer Important Dates:

Starting Date of SIB Online Application Submission: 05 January 2022

Last Date of SIB Online Application Submission: 11 January 2021

South Indian Bank PO Clerk Vacancy Details

Probationary Officers in Scale I Cadre

Probationary Clerk

South Indian Bank Salary:

PO - Rs. 36,000 – 1,490/7 – 46,430 – 1,740/2 – 49,910 – 1,990/7 – 63,840.

Clerk - Rs. 17900 - 1000/3 – 20900 - 1230/3 – 24590 - 1490/4 – 30550 - 1730/7 – 42660 - 3270/1 – 45930 - 1990/1 – 47920

Eligibility Criteria for South Indian Bank PO Clerk Posts

Educational Qualification:

PO Fresher - X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC & Engineering Graduation with minimum 60% marks under regular course.OR X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC, Graduation & any Post Graduation with minimum 60% marks under regular course.

PO Experienced - X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC & Graduation with minimum 60% marks under regular course.

Graduation in Arts/ Science / Commerce/ Engineering stream and Minimum 2 years in Scale I/ Officer Cadre in any Scheduled Commercial Bank.

Graduation in Arts/ Science / Commerce/ Engineering stream and Minimum 2 years in Scale I/ Officer Cadre in any Scheduled Commercial Bank. Clerk Fresher - X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC & Graduation with minimum 60% marks under regular course. Graduation in Arts/ Science / Commerce/ Engineering stream.

Clerk Experienced - X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC & Graduation with minimum 60% marks under regular course. Graduation in Arts/ Science / Commerce/ Engineering stream and minimum 2 years in Clerical Cadre in any Scheduled Commercial Bank.

Age Limit:

PO Fresher and Clerk Fresher -26 Years

PO Experienced and Clerk Experienced - 28 years

Selection Process for South Indian Bank PO Clerk Posts

Candidates for both the posts will be called for:

Online Test Interview

How to Apply for South Indian Bank PO Clerk Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply online on www.southindianbank.com through three steps:

Application registration - Visit the CURRENT OPENINGS on the careers page on Bank’s website and click on the option "CLICK HERE TO APPLY/LOGIN" which will open a new screen. To register for application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and fill in your details. Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button. Payment of fees - Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed with payment. Document scan and upload - While filling in the Online Application Form you will be provided with separate links for uploading Photograph, signature, left thumb impression and handwritten declaration. Click on the respective link “Upload Photograph / signature / Upload left thumb impression / hand written declaration”

Application Fee:

General - Rs. 800/-

SC/ST - Rs. 200/-

Click here for Detailed Advertisement (Experienced Probationary Clerks)

Click here for Detailed Advertisement (Experienced Probationary Officers)

Click here for Detailed Advertisement (Fresher Probationary Clerks)

Click here for Detailed Advertisement (Fresher Probationary Officers)