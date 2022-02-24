SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022 for 250+ CRC/ URC/ BRC Coordinator Posts, Apply Online @ssagujarat.org

SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022 Notification: Samagra Shiksha (SS) – Gujarat has released a notification for recruitment to the post of CRC, URC, BRC Coordinator. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 28 February 2022 onwards. Candidates can submit Samagra Shiksha Gujarat Online Applications till 8 March 2022. More than 250 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates are advised to ensure their eligibility before applying to the posts. Candidates can refer to this article to know more about this recruitment.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 28 February 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 8 March 2022

SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

CRC, URC, BRC Coordinator - 250+ Posts

SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates can refer to the hyperlinked notification link for more details like educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria and others.

Download SSA Gujarat Recruitment Notification PDF

Apply Online

How to apply for SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the above-mentioned posts through online mode from 24 February to 8 March 2022. Candidates can follow the instructions given below while submitting their online applications.

Steps to apply online:

Visit the official website of SSA Gujarat.i.e.https://ssagujarat.org. Click on the Recruitment section and navigate Notice No: SS/QEM/B.U.C.Co.bharti/2022/6691-6692 – BRC/URC/CRC Coordinator Recruitment. The Notification will be opened. Read the notification & check your eligibility. If you are a new user, make registration first & then use the login option. Enter your personal details carefully and check one before submitting. After submitting the online application form, take a hard copy for future use.

