SSA Punjab Master Cadre Admit Card 2020 to Release Soon @educationrecruitmentboard.com, Check Maths, Science, SST Exam Dates Here

SSA Punjab Master Cadre Admit Card 2020 for Maths, Science, SST Subjects: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Department of School Education, Punjab, has released the dates of written exam for the post of Master/Mistress for Maths, Science, SST Subjects on its official website educationrecruitmentboard.com. Punjab Master Cadre Exam is scheduled to be held as follow:

Subject Exam Date Social Studies 09 January 2021 (Saturday) from 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM Maths 09 January 2021 (Saturday) from 02 PM to 4:30 PM Science 10 January 2021 (Sunday) from 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM

SSA Punjab Master Admit Card/Roll Number for these exams will be released soon on the official website of Punjab School Education Department - educationrecruitmentboard.com. The candidates can download SSA Master Cadre Admit Card from their online account using their Registration Number and Password, once released.

They are required to carry PSD Master Admit Card along with one valid ID Proof at the centre

Punjab Master Cadre Admit Card Link to Release Soon

SSA Punjab Master Cadre Exam Date and Admit Card/Roll Number Notice

Punjab Education Department Master Cadre Exam Syllabus PDF Download:

SSA Punjab Master Science Syllabus

SSA Punjab Master Social Science Syllabus

SSA Punjab Master Mathematics Syllabus

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Department of School Education Punjab had invited the applications for filling 3704 vacancies for the post of Master/Mistress for various disciplines Maths, Science, Hindi, English, Social Science, and Punjabi language.

The exam for Punjabi, Hindi and English is scheduled on 27 December and 28 December 2020.