SSC CGL 2021-22 Recruitment Notification on 23 Dec @ssc.nic.in, Check Exam Date, Salary Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification for Combined Graduate Level Exam 2021-2022 for Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts on 23 December 2021 on ssc.nic.in. Check Important Dates, Qualification, Selection Process, Salary, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Updates Here

SSC CGL 2021-2022 Recruitment Notification: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will upload the SSC CGL Notification on 23 December 2021 (Thursday) for the year 2021 and 2022, as per SSC Calendar 2022. Only online application will be invited on ssc.nic.in from 23 December 2021 to 23 January 2021. Aspirants whose application will be accepted will appear for Tier 1 Online Combined Graduate Level Exam 2021 in the month of April 2022. The exact date shall be notified later on SSC website.

SSC is conducting CGL Exam 2022 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts such as SI, Tax Assistant C, UDC,Assistant, Accountant, Auditor, JSO, Inspector, ASO, Assistant Audit Officer etc. in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations.

As the name suggests, graduation is compulsory for applying SSC CGL 2022 Exam.The age of the candidates should not be more than 30 years. However, minimum age is 18/20 years as per the post.

Lets’ check exam pattern, syllabus, selection process, application process on the basis of previous year recruitment.

SSC CGL Important Dates 2021-2022

SSC CGL Events Important Dates SSC CGL Notification Date 23 December 2021 SSC CGL Registration Last Date 23 January 2022 SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Date April 2022 SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key Date To be released SSC CGL Tier 1 Result Date To be released SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date To be released

SSC CGL 2021-22 Vacancy and Salary Details

Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)

Assistant Audit Officer

Assistant Accounts Officer

Assistant Section Officer

Assistant

Inspector of Income Tax

Inspector ((Central Excise/Preventive Officer/Examiner)

Assistant Enforcement Officer

Sub Inspector

Inspector

Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)

Assistant

Assistant/ Superintendent

Divisional Accountant

Sub Inspector

Junior Statistical Officer

Auditor

Accountant

Jr Accountant

Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 to 81100)

Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks

Tax Assistant

SI

Note: This is tentative posts. Candidates are advised to wait for exact details of the posts until the notification is released.

SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent. The candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation are also eligible.

Citizenship:

A candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or

a subject of Nepal, or

a subject of Bhutan, or

a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January,1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania(Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar),Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Age Limit:

30 years

SSC CGL Selection Process 2020-21

Candidates will be recruited on the basis of 4 stages of the exam

Stage 1: SSC CGL Tier I Exam: It is an online exam for those who application is received.

Stage 2: SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam: Candidates who qualify in the Tier 1 appear for Tier 2 Computer Based Examination

Stage 3: SSC CGL Tier-III: It is a Pen and Paper Mode (Descriptive paper) for those who clear Tier 2.

Stage 4: SSC CGL Tier-IV: Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable) and Document Verification

SS CGL Exam Pattern 2022 Tier 1

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Negative Marking General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 60 minutes or 1 hour 0.5 marks General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 English Language and Comprehension 25 50 TOTAL 100 200

SSC CGL Syllabus

General Intelligence and Reasoning - Classification, Analogy, Coding-Decoding, Puzzle, Matrix, Word Formation, Venn Diagram, Direction and Distance, Blood Relations, Series, Verbal reasoning, Non-Verbal Reasoning, Critical Thinking, Emotional & Social Intelligence

General Awareness - Static General Knowledge (Indian History, Culture, etc.), Science, Current Affairs, Sports, Books and Authors,Important Schemes, Portfolios, People in News, Computers, Awards and their importance, Geography, Economy, Polity,Population Census

Quantitative Aptitude - Simplification, Interest, Averages, Percentage, Ratio and Proportion, Problem on Ages, Speed, Distance and Time,Number System, Mensuration,Data Interpretation, Time and Work, Algebra, Trigonometry, Geometry

English Language & Comprehension - Reading Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks, Spellings, Phrases and Idioms,One word Substitution, Sentence Correction, Error Spotting, Synonyms, Antonyms, Idioms & Phrases

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern:

Subject No. of Questions Max Marks Time Negative Marking Quantitative Abilities 100 200 2 Hours 0.5 English Language and Comprehension 200 200 2 Hours 0.25 Statistics (For Junior Statistical Officer - JSO) 100 200 2 Hours 0.5 General Studies (Finance & Economics) (For Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.) 100 200 2 Hours 0.5

SSC CGL Tier 3



There will be Essays/Precis/Letter/Applications writing etc. on English /Hindi in 1 hour. The marks of the paper are 100. This test is qualifying in nature.

SSC CGL Tier 4

Final Candidates will be given Computer Proficiency Test or Skill Test (wherever applicable) or Document Verification.

Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) will be conducted for the post of Assistant Section Officer of Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Assistant Section Officer (MEA), Assistant in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Assistant (GSI) in the Ministry of Mines. There will be 3 modules:

Word Processing,

Spread Sheet and

Generation of Slides

Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) will be conducted for the post of Tax Assistants (Central Excise & Income Tax). 8,000 Key Depression per hour on Computer is required.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2022

The admit cards for all the stages will be released by the Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission before 3 to 7 days of the conduct of the exam. Candidates can download SSC CGL Admit Card from the concerned region for which they will apply.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2022

SSC will upload tentative answer keys on its website. Candidates can download SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key and Other by login onto their account.

SSC CGL Result 2022

SSC will upload the result of all stage on ssc.nic.in in a PDF format consisting the name of selected candidates.

How to Apply for SSC CGL Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible aspirants can submit SSC CGL Application For through online mode on SSC website from 23 December 2021 to 23 January 2022.

SSC CGL Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-