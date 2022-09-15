SSC CGL 2022 Important Notice Released @ssc.nic.in: Check Here

SSC CGL 2022: Staff Selection Commission of India has released an important notice regarding the notification on its website. Check Details Here.

SSC CGL 2022: On 15 September 2022, the Staff Selection Commission of India published a notice regarding the Combine Graduate Level Exam 2022. According to the notice, the notification will now be published on 17th September 2022 which was earlier expected on 15th Sept on the official website of the commission (ssc.nic.in).

The notification reads, “Candidates are informed that the Notice of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 10.09.2022, is now rescheduled to be published on 17.09.2022.”

SSC CGL 2023 Registration will also start on 17 September 202 and is expected to be continued till 01 October 2022. However, there is no confirmation about the last date. SSS CGL Exam 2022 for all the applicants will be held in the month of November 2022. The applicants will be informed about the exact date of the exam in due course.

The minimum qualification required to appear for applying for SSC CGL 2023 is graduation.

Applicants will first be called to appear for a computer-based Tier 1 exam of 200 marks and those who clear the SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Exam will be called to appear for the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam which is also an online exam. SSC CGL 2023 Tier 3 is a pen-paper test that will be called for the students qualified in Tier 2 and Tier 4 is the last stage of the recruitment and inculcates Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (CPT/DEST).

The candidates can check the other details regarding the SSC CGL Vacancy 2022 in the link given below:

SSC CGL 2023 Notification and Application