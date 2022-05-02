SSC CGL Answer Key 2022: Check Tier 1 Expected Cut-off Here

SSC CGL Answer Key 2022 will be released soon at ssc.nic.in: Candidates can check the download link, expected cut-off marks and other details.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is soon going to release the answer key of the exam conducted from 11 April 2022 to 21 April 2022 across India on the official website (ssc.nic.in) As per the reports, SSC CGL Answer Key Link is expected today i.e. on 02 May 2022. The commission will also invite the objections from the candidates, in respect of the tentative answer key. Candidates can check SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key Update through the link below:

Meanwhile, the candidates can also check the expected cut-off, result details in this article.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Expected Cut-Off

SSC CGL Exam 2022 was of easy to moderate level. There were 100 questions equally divided into four sections – Quantitative Aptitude, English Language and Comprehension, General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness completed in 1 hour. 0.5 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The candidates can check the category-wise expected cut-off marks below:

Name of the Post General EWS SC ST OBC Posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer 140 to 150 Marks 140 to 145 Marks 115 to 120 Marks 105 to 110 Marks 135 to 140 Marks Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts 170 to 180 Marks 170 to 175 Marks 155 to 160 Marks 150 to 155 Marks 165 to 170 Marks Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post 160 to 165 Marks 155 to 160 Marks 135 to 140 Marks 120 to 125 Marks 145 to 150 Marks

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result

The commission will prepare the list of the candidates who clear the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam and will be eligible to appear for the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2022. After the release of the result, the final answer key and marks shall be uploaded on the SSC website.