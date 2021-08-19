SSC CGL DV 2019 Admit Card Released for Madhya Pradesh Region, Download Call Letter @sscmpr.org

SSC JHT DV Date 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently released admit card for recruitment to the various posts through Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2019 in Group B and C category. The candidates who have successfully qualified in the written test can now appear for documentation which is going to start from 6 to 29 September 2021.

As of now, the commission has uploaded the SSC CGL DV 2019 Admit Card for Madhya Pradesh Region. The candidates can download SSC CGL DV 2019 Admit Card by using Roll Number and Date of Birth.

All candidates qualified in the Paper-I and Paper-II are required to appear for Document Verification. Candidates, who do not attend Document Verification, will not be considered for the final selection. As of now, the commission has only uploaded the schedule of MPR, the schedule of the rest regions will be allotted in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. For the ease of candidates, we have provided a table below of all regional websites, candidates will be able to download their admit cards directly by clicking on the respective website link.

Check Zone Wise SSC CGL 2019 DV Schedule and Admit Card Schedule