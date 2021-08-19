Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC CGL DV 2019 Admit Card Released for Madhya Pradesh Region, Download Call Letter @sscmpr.org

SSC CGL DV 2019 Admit Card has been released for Madhya Pradesh Region at sscmpr.org. Check Admit Card Download Link, Exam Date and Other Details Here. 

Created On: Aug 19, 2021 12:43 IST
SSC CGL DV 2019 Admit Card
SSC CGL DV 2019 Admit Card

SSC JHT DV Date 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently released admit card for recruitment to the various posts through  Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2019 in Group B and C category. The candidates who have successfully qualified in the written test can now appear for documentation which is going to start from 6 to 29 September 2021.

As of now, the commission has uploaded the SSC CGL DV 2019 Admit Card for Madhya Pradesh Region. The candidates can download SSC CGL DV 2019 Admit Card by using Roll Number and Date of Birth.

All candidates qualified in the Paper-I and Paper-II are required to appear for Document Verification. Candidates, who do not attend Document Verification, will not be considered for the final selection. As of now, the commission has only uploaded the schedule of MPR, the schedule of the rest regions will be allotted in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. For the ease of candidates, we have provided a table below of all regional websites, candidates will be able to download their admit cards directly by clicking on the respective website link.

Check Zone Wise SSC CGL 2019 DV Schedule and Admit Card Schedule

Name of the Region

Region-wise  SSC  CGL 2019 DV Admit Card

SSC  CGL 2019 DV Date

SSC Eastern Region

SSC ER CGL DV Admit Card

SSC ER CGL DV Date

SSC Southern Region

SSC SR CGL DV Admit Card

SSC SR CGL DV Date

SSC Kerala Karnataka Region

SSC KKR CGL DV Admit Card

SSC KKR CGL DV Date

SSC Western Region

SSC WR CGL DV Admit Card

SSC WR CGL DV Date

SSC North Western Region

SSC NWR CGL DV Admit Card

SSC NWR CGL DV Date

SSC North Eastern Region

SSC NER CGL DV Admit Card

SSC NER CGL DV Date

SSC Central Region

SSC CR CGL DV Admit Card

SSC CR CGL DV Date

SSC Madhya Pradesh Region

SSC MPR CGL DV Admit Card

SSC MPR CGL DV Date

SSC North Region

SSC NR CGL DV Admit Card

SSC NR CGL DV Date

