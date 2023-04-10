SSC CGL 2023: Check Here Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Post-wise Pay Scale

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

SSC CGL Salary 2023-24: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), every year, conducts the SSC Combined Graduate Level examination (CGL) for the appointment of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/ departments/ organisations of the Government of India and various Constitutional bodies/ statutory bodies/ tribunals, etc. The selection process includes two stages i.e Tier I & Tier II Exam. 

Candidates who apply for the examination can learn here the detailed salary and allowances details for different posts to understand the pay scale offered under the 7th pay commission. Furthermore, the SSC CGL salary will be increased as the Central Government has recently increased the Dearness Allowance from 38 percent to 42 percent.

In this article, we will discuss the salary structure, in-hand salary, perks & allowances for CGL aspirants.

SSC CGL Salary In Hand

Below, we have shared the grade pay, pay scale, and salary in hand in detail:

Grade Pay

Pay Scale

Salary In Hand

Grade Pay-4800

Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)

INR 80,000 to 85,000

Grade Pay-4600

Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)

INR 72,000 to 80,000

Grade Pay - 4200

Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)

INR 58,000 to 70,000

Grade Pay -2800

Pay Level-5 (Rs 29200 to 92300)

INR 48,000 to 53,000

Grade Pay -2400

Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 to 81100)

INR 42,000 to 45,000

SSC CGL Pay Scale Post Wise

The salary structure shall be defined as per the rules of the 7th pay commission. Have a look at the grade pay for different posts across the ministries:

SSC CGL Salary Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)

S.No

SSC CGL Posts

Ministry

Group

Grade Pay

1

Assistant Audit Officer

Indian Audit & Accounts

Department under C&AG

Group “B”

Gazetted (None

Ministerial)

4800

2

Assistant AccountsOfficer

Indian Audit &Accounts

Department underC&AG

Group “B”

Gazetted (None

Ministerial)

4800

 

SSC CGL Salary Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)

S.No

Name Of Post

Ministry

Group

Grade Pay

3

Assistant Section Officer

Central Secretariat Service

Group “B”

4600

4

Assistant Section Officer

Intelligence Bureau

Group “B”

4600

5

Assistant Section Officer

Ministry of Railway

Group “B”

4600

6

Assistant Section Officer

Ministry of External Affairs

Group “B”

4600

7

Assistant Section Officer

AFHQ

Group “B”

4600

8

Assistant

Other Ministries/Departments/Organizations

Group “B”

4600

9

Assistant

Other Ministries/Departments/Organizations

Group “B”

4600

10

Assistant Section Officer

Other Ministries/Departments/Organizations

Group “B”

4600

11

Inspector of Income Tax

CBDT

Group “C”

4600

12

Inspector (Central Excise)

CBIC

Group “B”

4600

13

Inspector(Preventive Officer)

14

Inspector(Examiner)

15

Assistant Enforcement Officer

Directorate of Enforcement,

Department of Revenue

Group “B”

4600

16

Sub Inspector

Central Bureau of Investigation

Group “B”

4600

17

Inspector Posts

Department of Post

Group “B”

4600

18

Inspector

Central Bureau of Narcotics

Group “B”

4600

 

SSC CGL Pay Level 6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)

S.No.

Name Of Post

Ministry

Group

Grade Pay

19

Assistant

Other Ministries/Departments/Organizations

Group “B”

4200

20

Assistant/Superintendent

Other Ministries/Departments/Organizations

Group “B”

4200

21

Divisional Accountant

Offices under C&AG

Group “B”

4200

22

Sub Inspector

National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Group “B”

4200

23

Junior Statistical Officer

M/o Statistics & Program Implementation.

Group “B”

4200

24

Statistical Investigator Grade-II

Registrar General of India

Group “B”

4200

 

SSC CGL Pay Level-5 (Rs 29200 to 92300) 

S.No.

Name Of Post

Ministry

Group

Grade Pay

25

Auditor

Offices under C&AG

Group “C”

2800

26

Auditor

Other Ministry/Departments

Group “C”

2800

27

Auditor

Offices under CGDA

Group “C”

2800

28

Accountant

Offices under C&AG

Group “C”

2800

29

Accountant/

Junior Accountant

Other Ministry/Departments

Group “C”

2800

 

SSC CGL Post Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 to 81100)

S.No.

Name Of Post

Ministry

Group

Grade Pay

30

Senior Secretariat Assistant/

Upper Division Clerks

Central Govt. Offices/

Ministries are other than CSCS cadres.

Group “C”

2400

31

Tax Assistant

CBDT

Group “C”

2400

32

Tax Assistant

CBIC

Group “C”

2400

33

Sub-Inspector

Central Bureau of Narcotics

Group “C”

2400

34

Upper Division Clerks

Date. Gen Border Road Organization (MoD)

Group “C”

2400

SSC CGL Monthly Salary

The monthly salary shall vary based on the pay level and various components such as the pay scale, grade pay, basic pay, house rent allowance (HRA), dearness allowance (DA), travel allowance (TA), etc.

Pay Level of Posts

Pay Level-8 (in Rs.)

Pay Level-7 (in Rs.)

Pay Level-6 (in Rs.)

Pay Level-5 (in Rs.)

Pay Level-4 (in Rs.)

Payscale

Rs 47600 to 151100

Rs 44900 to 142400

Rs 35400 to 112400

Rs 29200 to 92300

Rs 25500 to 81100

Grade Pay

4800

4600

4200

2800

2400

Basic pay

Rs 47600

Rs 44900

Rs 35400

Rs 29200

Rs 25500

HRA (depending on

the city)

X Cities (24%)

11,424

10,776

8,496

7,008

6,120

Y Cities (16%)

7,616

7,184

5,664

4,672

4,080

Z Cities (8%)

3,808

3,592

2,832

2,336

2,040

DA (Current- 17%)

8,092

7,633

6,018

4,964

4,335

Travel Allowance

Cities- 3600, Other Places- 1800

Gross Salary

Range (Approx)

X Cities

70,716

66,909

53,514

44,772

39,555

Y Cities

66,908

63,317

50,682

42,436

37,515

Z Cities

63,100

57,925

46,050

38,300

33,675

SSC CGL Allowances

From the table for gross salary above, we can see that candidates shall also enjoy different perks and allowances on a monthly basis. Let us look at the details of the allowances offered:

House Rent Allowance

HRA is provided to candidates to pay for their accommodation. The HRA varies as per the city in which they are posted. 

City

Classification HRA (in %)

X (Only 8 urban cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune)

24

Y (Towns with a population over 5 lakh)

16

Z (rural areas)

8

Travel Allowance (TA)

Similarly, the TA is also divided into three categories of cities as discussed below:

City

Travel Allowances

X (Only 8 urban cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune)

Rs 3600

Y (Towns with a population over Rs 5 lahks)

Rs 1,800

Z (rural areas)

Rs 1,800

Dearness Allowance

DA or Dearness Allowance is provided to an employee to manage their cost of living expenses. Presently, the Dearness Allowance is 34 per cent of the basic pay as per the 7th Pay Commission

Medical Allowance

The reimbursement of all medical expenditures incurred by the government employee for self or their family's treatment will be paid by the government once the employee claims it.

FAQ

Q1. What is the salary of an SSC CGL officer per month?

The SSC CGL salary ranges between Rs.18,000 to Rs.2,50,000 (including allowances), based on different job profiles after the 7th Pay Commission.

Q2. Which is the highest-paid job in SSC CGL?

Assistant Audit Officer (AAO) is one of the highest-paying jobs under SSC CGL. They are placed in the Comptroller and Auditor General of India after the appointment.

Q3. What are the allowances offered in the SSC CGL posts?

Some allowances include House Rent Allowances, Dearness Allowances, traveling allowances, and Medical Allowances are offered along with the basic pay.

Q4. What are the top posts in SSC CGL?

The top SSC CGL posts include Income Tax Inspector, Assistant Section Officer, Central Excise Inspector, and Assistant Audit Officer.

Q5. Is there any interview in SSC CGL?

No. There is no interview round in SSC CGL recruitment. However, the SSC CGL Selection Process comprises two stages Tier I & Tier II Exams.

