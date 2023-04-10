SSC CGL 2023: Check Here Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Post-wise Pay Scale

SSC CGL Salary 2023-24: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), every year, conducts the SSC Combined Graduate Level examination (CGL) for the appointment of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/ departments/ organisations of the Government of India and various Constitutional bodies/ statutory bodies/ tribunals, etc. The selection process includes two stages i.e Tier I & Tier II Exam.
Candidates who apply for the examination can learn here the detailed salary and allowances details for different posts to understand the pay scale offered under the 7th pay commission. Furthermore, the SSC CGL salary will be increased as the Central Government has recently increased the Dearness Allowance from 38 percent to 42 percent.
In this article, we will discuss the salary structure, in-hand salary, perks & allowances for CGL aspirants.
SSC CGL Salary In Hand
Below, we have shared the grade pay, pay scale, and salary in hand in detail:
|
Grade Pay
|
Pay Scale
|
Salary In Hand
|
Grade Pay-4800
|
Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)
|
INR 80,000 to 85,000
|
Grade Pay-4600
|
Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)
|
INR 72,000 to 80,000
|
Grade Pay - 4200
|
Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)
|
INR 58,000 to 70,000
|
Grade Pay -2800
|
Pay Level-5 (Rs 29200 to 92300)
|
INR 48,000 to 53,000
|
Grade Pay -2400
|
Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 to 81100)
|
INR 42,000 to 45,000
SSC CGL Pay Scale Post Wise
The salary structure shall be defined as per the rules of the 7th pay commission. Have a look at the grade pay for different posts across the ministries:
|
SSC CGL Salary Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100)
|
S.No
|
SSC CGL Posts
|
Ministry
|
Group
|
Grade Pay
|
1
|
Assistant Audit Officer
|
Indian Audit & Accounts
Department under C&AG
|
Group “B”
Gazetted (None
Ministerial)
|
4800
|
2
|
Assistant AccountsOfficer
|
Indian Audit &Accounts
Department underC&AG
|
Group “B”
Gazetted (None
Ministerial)
|
4800
|
SSC CGL Salary Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400)
|
S.No
|
Name Of Post
|
Ministry
|
Group
|
Grade Pay
|
3
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
Central Secretariat Service
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
4
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
Intelligence Bureau
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
5
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
Ministry of Railway
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
6
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
Ministry of External Affairs
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
7
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
AFHQ
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
8
|
Assistant
|
Other Ministries/Departments/Organizations
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
9
|
Assistant
|
Other Ministries/Departments/Organizations
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
10
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
Other Ministries/Departments/Organizations
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
11
|
Inspector of Income Tax
|
CBDT
|
Group “C”
|
4600
|
12
|
Inspector (Central Excise)
|
CBIC
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
13
|
Inspector(Preventive Officer)
|
14
|
Inspector(Examiner)
|
15
|
Assistant Enforcement Officer
|
Directorate of Enforcement,
Department of Revenue
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
16
|
Sub Inspector
|
Central Bureau of Investigation
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
17
|
Inspector Posts
|
Department of Post
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
18
|
Inspector
|
Central Bureau of Narcotics
|
Group “B”
|
4600
|
SSC CGL Pay Level 6 (Rs 35400 to 112400)
|
S.No.
|
Name Of Post
|
Ministry
|
Group
|
Grade Pay
|
19
|
Assistant
|
Other Ministries/Departments/Organizations
|
Group “B”
|
4200
|
20
|
Assistant/Superintendent
|
Other Ministries/Departments/Organizations
|
Group “B”
|
4200
|
21
|
Divisional Accountant
|
Offices under C&AG
|
Group “B”
|
4200
|
22
|
Sub Inspector
|
National Investigation Agency (NIA)
|
Group “B”
|
4200
|
23
|
Junior Statistical Officer
|
M/o Statistics & Program Implementation.
|
Group “B”
|
4200
|
24
|
Statistical Investigator Grade-II
|
Registrar General of India
|
Group “B”
|
4200
|
SSC CGL Pay Level-5 (Rs 29200 to 92300)
|
S.No.
|
Name Of Post
|
Ministry
|
Group
|
Grade Pay
|
25
|
Auditor
|
Offices under C&AG
|
Group “C”
|
2800
|
26
|
Auditor
|
Other Ministry/Departments
|
Group “C”
|
2800
|
27
|
Auditor
|
Offices under CGDA
|
Group “C”
|
2800
|
28
|
Accountant
|
Offices under C&AG
|
Group “C”
|
2800
|
29
|
Accountant/
Junior Accountant
|
Other Ministry/Departments
|
Group “C”
|
2800
|
SSC CGL Post Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 to 81100)
|
S.No.
|
Name Of Post
|
Ministry
|
Group
|
Grade Pay
|
30
|
Senior Secretariat Assistant/
Upper Division Clerks
|
Central Govt. Offices/
Ministries are other than CSCS cadres.
|
Group “C”
|
2400
|
31
|
Tax Assistant
|
CBDT
|
Group “C”
|
2400
|
32
|
Tax Assistant
|
CBIC
|
Group “C”
|
2400
|
33
|
Sub-Inspector
|
Central Bureau of Narcotics
|
Group “C”
|
2400
|
34
|
Upper Division Clerks
|
Date. Gen Border Road Organization (MoD)
|
Group “C”
|
2400
SSC CGL Monthly Salary
The monthly salary shall vary based on the pay level and various components such as the pay scale, grade pay, basic pay, house rent allowance (HRA), dearness allowance (DA), travel allowance (TA), etc.
|
Pay Level of Posts
|
Pay Level-8 (in Rs.)
|
Pay Level-7 (in Rs.)
|
Pay Level-6 (in Rs.)
|
Pay Level-5 (in Rs.)
|
Pay Level-4 (in Rs.)
|
Payscale
|
Rs 47600 to 151100
|
Rs 44900 to 142400
|
Rs 35400 to 112400
|
Rs 29200 to 92300
|
Rs 25500 to 81100
|
Grade Pay
|
4800
|
4600
|
4200
|
2800
|
2400
|
Basic pay
|
Rs 47600
|
Rs 44900
|
Rs 35400
|
Rs 29200
|
Rs 25500
|
HRA (depending on
the city)
|
X Cities (24%)
|
11,424
|
10,776
|
8,496
|
7,008
|
6,120
|
Y Cities (16%)
|
7,616
|
7,184
|
5,664
|
4,672
|
4,080
|
Z Cities (8%)
|
3,808
|
3,592
|
2,832
|
2,336
|
2,040
|
DA (Current- 17%)
|
8,092
|
7,633
|
6,018
|
4,964
|
4,335
|
Travel Allowance
|
Cities- 3600, Other Places- 1800
|
Gross Salary
Range (Approx)
|
X Cities
|
70,716
|
66,909
|
53,514
|
44,772
|
39,555
|
Y Cities
|
66,908
|
63,317
|
50,682
|
42,436
|
37,515
|
Z Cities
|
63,100
|
57,925
|
46,050
|
38,300
|
33,675
SSC CGL Allowances
From the table for gross salary above, we can see that candidates shall also enjoy different perks and allowances on a monthly basis. Let us look at the details of the allowances offered:
House Rent Allowance
HRA is provided to candidates to pay for their accommodation. The HRA varies as per the city in which they are posted.
|
City
|
Classification HRA (in %)
|
X (Only 8 urban cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune)
|
24
|
Y (Towns with a population over 5 lakh)
|
16
|
Z (rural areas)
|
8
Travel Allowance (TA)
Similarly, the TA is also divided into three categories of cities as discussed below:
|
City
|
Travel Allowances
|
X (Only 8 urban cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune)
|
Rs 3600
|
Y (Towns with a population over Rs 5 lahks)
|
Rs 1,800
|
Z (rural areas)
|
Rs 1,800
Dearness Allowance
DA or Dearness Allowance is provided to an employee to manage their cost of living expenses. Presently, the Dearness Allowance is 34 per cent of the basic pay as per the 7th Pay Commission
Medical Allowance
The reimbursement of all medical expenditures incurred by the government employee for self or their family's treatment will be paid by the government once the employee claims it.