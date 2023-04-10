SSC CGL 2023: Check Here Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Post-wise Pay Scale

SSC CGL salary after 7th Pay Commission: Check out the pay scale along with post-wise salary here along with various allowances.

SSC CGL Salary 2023-24: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), every year, conducts the SSC Combined Graduate Level examination (CGL) for the appointment of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/ departments/ organisations of the Government of India and various Constitutional bodies/ statutory bodies/ tribunals, etc. The selection process includes two stages i.e Tier I & Tier II Exam.

Candidates who apply for the examination can learn here the detailed salary and allowances details for different posts to understand the pay scale offered under the 7th pay commission. Furthermore, the SSC CGL salary will be increased as the Central Government has recently increased the Dearness Allowance from 38 percent to 42 percent.

In this article, we will discuss the salary structure, in-hand salary, perks & allowances for CGL aspirants.

SSC CGL Salary In Hand

Below, we have shared the grade pay, pay scale, and salary in hand in detail:

Grade Pay Pay Scale Salary In Hand Grade Pay-4800 Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100) INR 80,000 to 85,000 Grade Pay-4600 Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400) INR 72,000 to 80,000 Grade Pay - 4200 Pay Level-6 (Rs 35400 to 112400) INR 58,000 to 70,000 Grade Pay -2800 Pay Level-5 (Rs 29200 to 92300) INR 48,000 to 53,000 Grade Pay -2400 Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 to 81100) INR 42,000 to 45,000

SSC CGL Pay Scale Post Wise

The salary structure shall be defined as per the rules of the 7th pay commission. Have a look at the grade pay for different posts across the ministries:

SSC CGL Salary Pay Level-8 (Rs 47600 to 151100) S.No SSC CGL Posts Ministry Group Grade Pay 1 Assistant Audit Officer Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG Group “B” Gazetted (None Ministerial) 4800 2 Assistant AccountsOfficer Indian Audit &Accounts Department underC&AG Group “B” Gazetted (None Ministerial) 4800

SSC CGL Salary Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to 142400) S.No Name Of Post Ministry Group Grade Pay 3 Assistant Section Officer Central Secretariat Service Group “B” 4600 4 Assistant Section Officer Intelligence Bureau Group “B” 4600 5 Assistant Section Officer Ministry of Railway Group “B” 4600 6 Assistant Section Officer Ministry of External Affairs Group “B” 4600 7 Assistant Section Officer AFHQ Group “B” 4600 8 Assistant Other Ministries/Departments/Organizations Group “B” 4600 9 Assistant Other Ministries/Departments/Organizations Group “B” 4600 10 Assistant Section Officer Other Ministries/Departments/Organizations Group “B” 4600 11 Inspector of Income Tax CBDT Group “C” 4600 12 Inspector (Central Excise) CBIC Group “B” 4600 13 Inspector(Preventive Officer) 14 Inspector(Examiner) 15 Assistant Enforcement Officer Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue Group “B” 4600 16 Sub Inspector Central Bureau of Investigation Group “B” 4600 17 Inspector Posts Department of Post Group “B” 4600 18 Inspector Central Bureau of Narcotics Group “B” 4600

SSC CGL Pay Level 6 (Rs 35400 to 112400) S.No. Name Of Post Ministry Group Grade Pay 19 Assistant Other Ministries/Departments/Organizations Group “B” 4200 20 Assistant/Superintendent Other Ministries/Departments/Organizations Group “B” 4200 21 Divisional Accountant Offices under C&AG Group “B” 4200 22 Sub Inspector National Investigation Agency (NIA) Group “B” 4200 23 Junior Statistical Officer M/o Statistics & Program Implementation. Group “B” 4200 24 Statistical Investigator Grade-II Registrar General of India Group “B” 4200

SSC CGL Pay Level-5 (Rs 29200 to 92300) S.No. Name Of Post Ministry Group Grade Pay 25 Auditor Offices under C&AG Group “C” 2800 26 Auditor Other Ministry/Departments Group “C” 2800 27 Auditor Offices under CGDA Group “C” 2800 28 Accountant Offices under C&AG Group “C” 2800 29 Accountant/ Junior Accountant Other Ministry/Departments Group “C” 2800

SSC CGL Post Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500 to 81100) S.No. Name Of Post Ministry Group Grade Pay 30 Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks Central Govt. Offices/ Ministries are other than CSCS cadres. Group “C” 2400 31 Tax Assistant CBDT Group “C” 2400 32 Tax Assistant CBIC Group “C” 2400 33 Sub-Inspector Central Bureau of Narcotics Group “C” 2400 34 Upper Division Clerks Date. Gen Border Road Organization (MoD) Group “C” 2400

SSC CGL Monthly Salary

The monthly salary shall vary based on the pay level and various components such as the pay scale, grade pay, basic pay, house rent allowance (HRA), dearness allowance (DA), travel allowance (TA), etc.

Pay Level of Posts Pay Level-8 (in Rs.) Pay Level-7 (in Rs.) Pay Level-6 (in Rs.) Pay Level-5 (in Rs.) Pay Level-4 (in Rs.) Payscale Rs 47600 to 151100 Rs 44900 to 142400 Rs 35400 to 112400 Rs 29200 to 92300 Rs 25500 to 81100 Grade Pay 4800 4600 4200 2800 2400 Basic pay Rs 47600 Rs 44900 Rs 35400 Rs 29200 Rs 25500 HRA (depending on the city) X Cities (24%) 11,424 10,776 8,496 7,008 6,120 Y Cities (16%) 7,616 7,184 5,664 4,672 4,080 Z Cities (8%) 3,808 3,592 2,832 2,336 2,040 DA (Current- 17%) 8,092 7,633 6,018 4,964 4,335 Travel Allowance Cities- 3600, Other Places- 1800 Gross Salary Range (Approx) X Cities 70,716 66,909 53,514 44,772 39,555 Y Cities 66,908 63,317 50,682 42,436 37,515 Z Cities 63,100 57,925 46,050 38,300 33,675

SSC CGL Allowances

From the table for gross salary above, we can see that candidates shall also enjoy different perks and allowances on a monthly basis. Let us look at the details of the allowances offered:

House Rent Allowance

HRA is provided to candidates to pay for their accommodation. The HRA varies as per the city in which they are posted.

City Classification HRA (in %) X (Only 8 urban cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune) 24 Y (Towns with a population over 5 lakh) 16 Z (rural areas) 8

Travel Allowance (TA)

Similarly, the TA is also divided into three categories of cities as discussed below:

City Travel Allowances X (Only 8 urban cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune) Rs 3600 Y (Towns with a population over Rs 5 lahks) Rs 1,800 Z (rural areas) Rs 1,800

Dearness Allowance

DA or Dearness Allowance is provided to an employee to manage their cost of living expenses. Presently, the Dearness Allowance is 34 per cent of the basic pay as per the 7th Pay Commission

Medical Allowance

The reimbursement of all medical expenditures incurred by the government employee for self or their family's treatment will be paid by the government once the employee claims it.