The Quit India Movement is a very special event that is written in the history of India’s independence struggle. This movement was launched before India’s independence and was led by Mahatma Gandhi. This event sparked a national uprising that demanded the end of British rule. That is why this day is celebrated every year in the month of August and it serves as a reminder of the struggles to gain independence. That is why we bring you a quiz on this movement which will encourage learners to explore and discover important facts, understand the struggle and recognise the unity that was shown by the people of India. 1. What was the year when the Quit India Movement was launched? A. 15 August 1942 B. 26 January 1942 C. 8 August 1942 D. 9 August 1942 Answer: C. 8 August 1942 Explanation: The Quit India Movement was officially launched on 8 August 1942 during the All India Congress Committee meeting held in Bombay. “The Congress Working Committee met at Wardha on 14 July 1942 and decided to start a mass civil disobedience movement. On 8 August 1942, the Quit India Resolution was passed.”

2. Who was the mind behind the slogan “Do or Die” during the Quit India Movement? A. Jawaharlal Nehru B. Subhas Chandra Bose C. Mahatma Gandhi D. Sardar Patel Answer: C. Mahatma Gandhi Explanation: Gandhi gave the slogan “Do or Die” during his Quit India speech on 8 August 1942, encouraging Indians to fight for freedom without fearing death. 3. Where was the Quit India Resolution passed? A. Delhi B. Ahmedabad C. Calcutta D. Bombay Answer: D. Bombay Explanation: The Quit India Resolution was passed at Gowalia Tank Maidan (now August Kranti Maidan) in Bombay. 4. Which political party launched the Quit India Movement? A. Hindu Mahasabha B. Indian National Congress C. Forward Bloc D. Communist Party of India Answer: B. Indian National Congress Explanation: The Indian National Congress led by Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement demanding an end to British rule.

5. Who was arrested along with Gandhi during the Quit India Movement? A. Rajendra Prasad B. Jawaharlal Nehru C. Bhagat Singh D. Subhas Chandra Bose Answer: B. Jawaharlal Nehru Explanation: Along with Gandhi, most Congress leaders including Nehru were arrested immediately after the movement was launched. 6. Which leader formed the Indian National Army around the same time as Quit India Movement? A. Lala Lajpat Rai B. C. Rajagopalachari C. Subhas Chandra Bose D. Bal Gangadhar Tilak Answer: C. Subhas Chandra Bose Explanation: While Gandhi launched Quit India, Subhas Chandra Bose worked abroad to form the INA to militarily fight the British. 7. What was the main aim of the Quit India Movement? A. Support Britain in World War II B. Demand partition C. Immediate end of British rule D. Promote Swadeshi products Answer: C. Immediate end of British rule

Explanation: The movement called for complete independence and the immediate withdrawal of British power from India. 8. Which world event was ongoing during the Quit India Movement? A. Cold War B. World War I C. World War II D. Korean War Answer: C. World War II Explanation: The Quit India Movement was launched in 1942, during World War II, which was a key reason why the British were unwilling to quit India. 9. What was the duration of the Quit India Movement? A. Few weeks B. Around a month C. Continued till 1945 D. Ended within a day Answer: C. Continued till 1945 Explanation: The movement continued underground and inspired resistance till 1945, just before independence. 10. Which Viceroy of India faced the Quit India Movement? A. Lord Linlithgow B. Lord Mountbatten C. Lord Irwin D. Lord Wavell Answer: A. Lord Linlithgow

Explanation: The Quit India Movement was launched during the tenure of Lord Linlithgow, who was the Viceroy of India at the time.

The Quit India Movement is a very special event that is written in the history of India’s independence struggle. This movement was launched before India’s independence and was led by Mahatma Gandhi. This event sparked a national uprising that demanded the end of British rule. That is why this day is celebrated every year in the month of August and it serves as a reminder of the struggles to gain independence. That is why we bring you a quiz on this movement which will encourage learners to explore and discover important facts, understand the struggle and recognise the unity that was shown by the people of India. 1. What was the year when the Quit India Movement was launched?

A. 15 August 1942 B. 26 January 1942 C. 8 August 1942 D. 9 August 1942 Answer: C. 8 August 1942 Explanation: The Quit India Movement was officially launched on 8 August 1942 during the All India Congress Committee meeting held in Bombay. “The Congress Working Committee met at Wardha on 14 July 1942 and decided to start a mass civil disobedience movement. On 8 August 1942, the Quit India Resolution was passed.” 2. Who was the mind behind the slogan “Do or Die” during the Quit India Movement? A. Jawaharlal Nehru B. Subhas Chandra Bose C. Mahatma Gandhi D. Sardar Patel Answer: C. Mahatma Gandhi Explanation: Gandhi gave the slogan “Do or Die” during his Quit India speech on 8 August 1942, encouraging Indians to fight for freedom without fearing death. 3. Where was the Quit India Resolution passed? A. Delhi B. Ahmedabad

C. Calcutta D. Bombay Answer: D. Bombay Explanation: The Quit India Resolution was passed at Gowalia Tank Maidan (now August Kranti Maidan) in Bombay. 4. Which political party launched the Quit India Movement? A. Hindu Mahasabha B. Indian National Congress C. Forward Bloc D. Communist Party of India Answer: B. Indian National Congress Explanation: The Indian National Congress led by Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement demanding an end to British rule. 5. Who was arrested along with Gandhi during the Quit India Movement? A. Rajendra Prasad B. Jawaharlal Nehru C. Bhagat Singh D. Subhas Chandra Bose Answer: B. Jawaharlal Nehru Explanation: Along with Gandhi, most Congress leaders including Nehru were arrested immediately after the movement was launched. 6. Which leader formed the Indian National Army around the same time as Quit India Movement?

A. Lala Lajpat Rai B. C. Rajagopalachari C. Subhas Chandra Bose D. Bal Gangadhar Tilak Answer: C. Subhas Chandra Bose Explanation: While Gandhi launched Quit India, Subhas Chandra Bose worked abroad to form the INA to militarily fight the British. 7. What was the main aim of the Quit India Movement? A. Support Britain in World War II B. Demand partition C. Immediate end of British rule D. Promote Swadeshi products Answer: C. Immediate end of British rule Explanation: The movement called for complete independence and the immediate withdrawal of British power from India. 8. Which world event was ongoing during the Quit India Movement? A. Cold War B. World War I C. World War II D. Korean War Answer: C. World War II Explanation: The Quit India Movement was launched in 1942, during World War II, which was a key reason why the British were unwilling to quit India.