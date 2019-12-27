SSC CGL Vacancy Announced @ssc.nic.in, Check Details Here

SSC CGL 2018 Vacancy: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), today, has announced the tentative vacancies for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2018. Candidates can check the SSC CGL 2018 Vacancy on SSC official website ssc.nic.in.



A total of 11271 vacancies are announced for various posts such as Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant, Assistant/Superintendent, Inspector Of Income Tax, Inspector, (Central Excise), Inspector (Preventive Officer), Inspector (Examiner), Asstt. Enforcement Office, Sub Inspectors, Inspector, Junior Statistical Officer, Divisional Accountant, Auditor, Accountant, Accountant/Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk, Tax Assistant, Sub-Inspector(Narcotics) – 2400 and Upper Division Clerk.

Candidates can check the complete SSC CGL 2018 vacancy details through the pdf link given below:

SSC is conducting the CGL 2018 Tier 3 exam on this Sunday i.e. on 29 December 2019. It has also released the SSC CGL Tier 3 admit card on regional website. Candidates can download Combined Graduate Level Tier 3 admit card through the link below:

Candidates who will qualify in SSC CGL Tier 3 will be called for SSC CGL Tier (Computer skill test which will be held in two steps. i.e. DEST Test & CPT Test).

SSC CGL Tier I 2018 examination was held from 04 June to 19 June 2019 and CGL Tier II 2018 exam from 11 to 13 September 2019.