SSC CHSL 2018 DV Date 2021 OUT @ssc.nic.in: Check SSCMPR Document Verification Candidates List PDF Here

SSC CHSL 2018 DV Date 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), MPR has announced the document verification date for recruitment to the various posts through Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level Examination – 2018. All the candidates who appeared in the written test can now check Roll Number Wise SSCMPR CHSL 2018 Select List on the official website of SSC MPR.i.e.sscmpr.org.

As of now, the schedule of the Madhya Pradesh Region has been announced. The schedule of the Rest of the regions will be announced in due course of the time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website. The zone-wise SSC CHSL 2018 DV Date and other details will be allotted in this article. Candidates will be able to access the link directly once uploaded on the official website.

SSCMPR CHSL 2018 DV Date

The commission had declared the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Tier 2 Exam Result on 25 February 2020 and thereafter an additional result was also declared on 27 August 2020 wherein candidates were shortlisted for Typing Test/Data Entry Speed Test (DEST). According to the recent notice released by the SSCMPR, the Document Verification is scheduled from 5 July to 14 July 2021 at 5th Floor, Investment Building, LIC Campus-2, Pandri, Raipur (C.G.)-492004.

All the candidates are required to bring all essential documents along with the admit card on the day of document verification. Failing which means, the candidature of the candidate will be cancelled. All candidates are required to report on the date and time scheduled for documentation. No candidate will be allowed after the reporting time.

Download SSC MPR CHSL 2018 DV Date

