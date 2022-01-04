SSC CHSL 2020 Tier I Revised Result Released @ssc.nic.in, Check Revised Result, Cut Off Marks and Latest Updates Here

Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

SSC CHSL 2020 Tier I Revised Result Released @ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2020 Tier I Revised Result has been released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on ssc.nic.in. 

Created On: Jan 4, 2022 11:07 IST
SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1 Result
SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1 Result

SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1 Revised Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the additional list of selected candidates of SSC CHSL (10+2) 2020 Tier I. The candidates who appeared in the exam can download SSC CHSL (10+2) 2020 Tier I Revised Result from the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in. The result of Tier-I of CHSLE, 2020 was declared by the Commission on 27 October 2021 wherein 45,429 candidates were shortlisted to appear in the Tier-II examination.

According to the official notice, The commission had conducted the exam on 10 August 2021. The commission has revised the result after noticing errors in the final answer keys. On corrections of these errors, the result of the said 156 candidates have been revised. The above revision has also caused very minor changes in the normalized marks of other candidates. Therefore, the result of Tier-I of CHSLE-2020 has been revised.

How to Download SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1 Revised Result?

  1. Visit the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Result’ Tab.
  3. Click on the notification that reads ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 - LIST OF ADDITIONAL CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN TIER-I FOR APPEARING IN TIER-II ( IN ROLL NO. ORDER ) Result Download Link.
  4. A PDF containing the list of the selected candidates will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1 Revised Result and save it for future reference.

Download SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1 Revised Result

The above revision has also caused a very minor changes in normalized marks of other candidates. Therefore, the result of Tier-I of CHSLE-2020 has been revised. The candidates can download their results directly by clicking on the above link.

SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1 Revised Cut Off Marks

Category

Revised Cut Off Marks

Candidates Available

UR

141.88710

8118*

SC

114.16235

8696

ST

108.88518

3493

OBC

139.42190

10921

EWS

117.59855

8302

ESM

72.06370

3750

OH

106.37481

579

HH

63.80870

572

VH

93.81684

636

PWD- Other

51.12050

413

Total

 

45480

