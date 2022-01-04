SSC CHSL 2020 Tier I Revised Result Released @ssc.nic.in, Check Revised Result, Cut Off Marks and Latest Updates Here

SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1 Revised Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the additional list of selected candidates of SSC CHSL (10+2) 2020 Tier I. The candidates who appeared in the exam can download SSC CHSL (10+2) 2020 Tier I Revised Result from the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in. The result of Tier-I of CHSLE, 2020 was declared by the Commission on 27 October 2021 wherein 45,429 candidates were shortlisted to appear in the Tier-II examination.

According to the official notice, The commission had conducted the exam on 10 August 2021. The commission has revised the result after noticing errors in the final answer keys. On corrections of these errors, the result of the said 156 candidates have been revised. The above revision has also caused very minor changes in the normalized marks of other candidates. Therefore, the result of Tier-I of CHSLE-2020 has been revised.

How to Download SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1 Revised Result?

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on the ‘Result’ Tab. Click on the notification that reads ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 - LIST OF ADDITIONAL CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN TIER-I FOR APPEARING IN TIER-II ( IN ROLL NO. ORDER ) Result Download Link. A PDF containing the list of the selected candidates will be displayed on the screen. Download SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1 Revised Result and save it for future reference.

The above revision has also caused a very minor changes in normalized marks of other candidates. Therefore, the result of Tier-I of CHSLE-2020 has been revised. The candidates can download their results directly by clicking on the above link.

SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1 Revised Cut Off Marks

Category Revised Cut Off Marks Candidates Available UR 141.88710 8118* SC 114.16235 8696 ST 108.88518 3493 OBC 139.42190 10921 EWS 117.59855 8302 ESM 72.06370 3750 OH 106.37481 579 HH 63.80870 572 VH 93.81684 636 PWD- Other 51.12050 413 Total 45480

