The Staff Selection Commission will conclude the application process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam today, July 18. This is the final opportunity for aspirants to submit their forms. Candidates who are yet to apply can submit their applications at ssc.gov.in. The last date for the application fee payment is July 19. The application correction facility in the application form will be available from July 23 to 24.
Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 3131 vacancies for LDC, JSA and DEO. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam will be held from September 8 to 18.
SSC CHSL Last Date 2025
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) began the registration process with the release of the SSC CHSL Notification. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can submit their applications till 11 PM today. After the closure of the application window, the commission will activate the correction facility from July 23 to 24 to allow candidates to make necessary changes. The SSC CHSL Exam 2025, conducted for recruitment to various posts, is scheduled to be held from September 8 to 18.
|Activity
|Dates
|Detailed Notification Release Date
|23rd June 2025
|Apply Online Starts
|23rd June 2025
|Last Date to Apply
|18th July 2025 (11 pm)
|Last Date for Online Fee Payment
|19th July 2025 (11 pm)
|Application Form Correction
|23rd & 24th July 2025 (11 pm)
|Admit Card
|August 2025
|Tier 1 Exam
|8th to 18th September 2025
SSC CHSL Apply Online Link
SSC CHSL registration link will be deactivated on July 18 at 11 pm. Candidates can either visit the official website of SSC or click on the direct link provided in the table below:
|SSC CHSL Apply Online 2025 Link
|Direct Link
Steps to Apply for SSC CHSL 2025
- Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in
- Go to “Apply” tab and click on the SSC CHSL 2025 application link.
- Complete the registration process using a valid email ID and mobile number.
- Log in and fill out the application form.
- Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
- Pay the application fee based on your category.
- Submit and download a copy of the form for future reference.
SSC CHSL Application Fee
Applicants belonging to the General and OBC categories must pay an examination fee of Rs. 100. However, female candidates and those from reserved categories are exempted from the fee payment.
SSC CHSL Vacancy 2025
A total of 3131 vacancies have been announced for SSC CHSL recruitment 2025. Check the department-wise vacancies in the table below:
|
Ministry Name
|
Department Name
|
Total Posts
|
National Commission for Scheduled Tribes
|
National Commission for Scheduled Tribes
|
2
|
National Commission for Scheduled Castes
|
National Commission for Scheduled Castes
|
4
|
Central Vigilance Commission
|
Central Vigilance Commission
|
3
|
Election Commission of India
|
Election Commission of India
|
18
|
Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
|
Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare
|
11
|
Ministry of Communications
|
Department of Telecommunications (CGCA Controller General of Communication Accounts)
|
111
|
Ministry of Communications
|
Department of Posts
|
71
|
Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, & Public Distribution
|
Department of Consumer Affairs
|
15
|
Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, & Public Distribution
|
Department of Food and Public Distribution
|
9
|
Ministry of Culture
|
Ministry of Culture, Archaeological Survey of India
|
85
|
Ministry of Defence
|
Department of Defence, Indian Coast Guard
|
47
|
Ministry of Defence
|
Department of Defence, National Cadet Corps
|
28
|
Ministry of Defence
|
Department of Defence Production, Directorate General of Quality Assurance
|
68
|
Ministry of Defence
|
Department of Defence Production, Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA)
|
5
|
Ministry of Earth Sciences
|
Indian Meteorological Department
|
46
|
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
|
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
|
14
|
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
|
National Informatics Centre
|
26
|
Ministry of Environment & Forests and Climate Change
|
Ministry of Environment & Forests and Climate Change
|
60
|
Ministry of External Affairs
|
Ministry of External Affairs
|
16
|
Ministry of External Affairs
|
Central Passport Organisation
|
301
|
Ministry of Finance
|
Department of Expenditure, Controller General of Accounts
|
135
|
Ministry of Finance
|
Department of Revenue, Enforcement Directorate
|
30
|
Ministry of Finance
|
Department of Revenue, Central Bureau of Narcotics
|
52
|
Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
|
Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying
|
5
|
Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
|
Department of Health and Family Welfare, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)
|
120
|
Ministry of Home Affairs
|
Intelligence Bureau
|
299
|
Ministry of Home Affairs
|
National Investigation Agency
|
9
|
Ministry of Home Affairs
|
Central Hindi Training Institute
|
15
|
Ministry of Home Affairs
|
Directorate of Forensic Science Services
|
11
|
Ministry of Home Affairs
|
Narcotics Control Bureau
|
3
|
Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs
|
Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs
|
249
|
Ministry of Law & Justice
|
Income Tax Appellate Tribunal
|
61
|
Ministry of Mines
|
Ministry of Mines
|
57
|
Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions
|
Central Bureau of Investigation
|
197
|
Ministry of Power
|
Central Electricity Authority
|
11
|
Ministry of Science & Technology
|
Department of Science and Technology
|
13
|
Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation
|
Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (Admn III)
|
45
|
Ministry of Textiles
|
Ministry of Textiles
|
8
|
National Technical Research Organisation
|
National Technical Research Organisation
|
42
|
Ministry of Finance
|
Department of Financial Services
|
43
|
Ministry of Defence
|
Department of Defence (Border Roads Organisation)
|
447
|
Central Administrative Tribunal
|
Central Administrative Tribunal
|
80
|
Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
|
O/o Development Commissioner
|
49
|
Ministry of Defence
|
Department of Defence, AFHQ, O/o JS & CAO
|
109
|
Ministry of Civil Aviation
|
Ministry of Civil Aviation
|
15
|
Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions
|
Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration
|
16
|
Ministry of Home Affairs
|
North eastern Police Academy and Sardar
Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Ministry of Home Affairs
|
12
|
Ministry of Home Affairs
|
Office of the Registrar General
|
87
|
Ministry of Jal Shakti
|
Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation
|
35
|
Ministry of Home Affairs
|
Department of States, Bureau of Police
Research and Development (BPRD)
|
5
|
Ministry of Defence
|
Department of Defence, Controller General Of Defence Accounts (CGDA)
|
211
|
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
|
Department of Youth Affairs, National Service Scheme(NSS)
|
13
|
Ministry of Finance
|
Department of Expenditure, Controller General of Accounts
|
13
|
Total
|
3,437
