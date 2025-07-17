The Staff Selection Commission will conclude the application process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam today, July 18. This is the final opportunity for aspirants to submit their forms. Candidates who are yet to apply can submit their applications at ssc.gov.in. The last date for the application fee payment is July 19. The application correction facility in the application form will be available from July 23 to 24.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 3131 vacancies for LDC, JSA and DEO. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam will be held from September 8 to 18.

