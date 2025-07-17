Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

SSC CHSL Form 2025 Last Date Today: Online Application Closes for 3100+ Vacancies – Apply Now!

SSC CHSL 2025 Application Form process will conclude tomorrow for 3131 vacancies. Eligible candidates must visit ssc.gov.in to apply before the last date. Check the direct link, application process, fee details, and important dates here.

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 18, 2025, 10:30 IST
SSC CHSL Apply Online 2025 Last Date Today, Apply for 3131 Vacancies
SSC CHSL Apply Online 2025 Last Date Today, Apply for 3131 Vacancies

The Staff Selection Commission will conclude the application process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam today, July 18. This is the final opportunity for aspirants to submit their forms. Candidates who are yet to apply can submit their applications at ssc.gov.in. The last date for the application fee payment is July 19. The application correction facility in the application form will be available from July 23 to 24.
Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 3131 vacancies for LDC, JSA and DEO. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam will be held from September 8 to 18.

SSC CHSL Last Date 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) began the registration process with the release of the SSC CHSL Notification. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can submit their applications till 11 PM today. After the closure of the application window, the commission will activate the correction facility from July 23 to 24 to allow candidates to make necessary changes. The SSC CHSL Exam 2025, conducted for recruitment to various posts, is scheduled to be held from September 8 to 18.

Activity Dates
Detailed Notification Release Date 23rd June 2025
Apply Online Starts 23rd June 2025
Last Date to Apply 18th July 2025 (11 pm)
Last Date for Online Fee Payment 19th July 2025 (11 pm)
Application Form Correction 23rd & 24th July 2025 (11 pm)
Admit Card August 2025
Tier 1 Exam 8th to 18th September 2025

SSC CHSL Apply Online Link

SSC CHSL registration link will be deactivated on July 18 at 11 pm. Candidates can either visit the official website of SSC or click on the direct link provided in the table below:

SSC CHSL Apply Online 2025 Link Direct Link

Steps to Apply for SSC CHSL 2025

  • Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in
  • Go to “Apply” tab and click on the SSC CHSL 2025 application link.
  • Complete the registration process using a valid email ID and mobile number.
  • Log in and fill out the application form.
  • Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
  • Pay the application fee based on your category.
  • Submit and download a copy of the form for future reference.

SSC CHSL Application Fee

Applicants belonging to the General and OBC categories must pay an examination fee of Rs. 100. However, female candidates and those from reserved categories are exempted from the fee payment.

SSC CHSL Vacancy 2025

A total of 3131 vacancies have been announced for SSC CHSL recruitment 2025. Check the department-wise vacancies in the table below:

Ministry Name

Department Name

Total Posts

National Commission for Scheduled Tribes

National Commission for Scheduled Tribes

2

National Commission for Scheduled Castes

National Commission for Scheduled Castes

4

Central Vigilance Commission

Central Vigilance Commission

3

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India

18

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare

11

Ministry of Communications

Department of Telecommunications (CGCA Controller General of Communication Accounts)

111

Ministry of Communications

Department of Posts

71

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, & Public Distribution

Department of Consumer Affairs

15

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, & Public Distribution

Department of Food and Public Distribution

9

Ministry of Culture

Ministry of Culture, Archaeological Survey of India

85

Ministry of Defence

Department of Defence, Indian Coast Guard

47

Ministry of Defence

Department of Defence, National Cadet Corps

28

Ministry of Defence

Department of Defence Production, Directorate General of Quality Assurance

68

Ministry of Defence

Department of Defence Production, Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA)

5

Ministry of Earth Sciences

Indian Meteorological Department

46

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

14

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

National Informatics Centre

26

Ministry of Environment & Forests and Climate Change

Ministry of Environment & Forests and Climate Change

60

Ministry of External Affairs

Ministry of External Affairs

16

Ministry of External Affairs

Central Passport Organisation

301

Ministry of Finance

Department of Expenditure, Controller General of Accounts

135

Ministry of Finance

Department of Revenue, Enforcement Directorate

30

Ministry of Finance

Department of Revenue, Central Bureau of Narcotics

52

Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying

5

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Department of Health and Family Welfare, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

120

Ministry of Home Affairs

Intelligence Bureau

299

Ministry of Home Affairs

National Investigation Agency

9

Ministry of Home Affairs

Central Hindi Training Institute

15

Ministry of Home Affairs

Directorate of Forensic Science Services

11

Ministry of Home Affairs

Narcotics Control Bureau

3

Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs

Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs

249

Ministry of Law & Justice

Income Tax Appellate Tribunal

61

Ministry of Mines

Ministry of Mines

57

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions

Central Bureau of Investigation

197

Ministry of Power

Central Electricity Authority

11

Ministry of Science & Technology

Department of Science and Technology

13

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (Admn III)

45

Ministry of Textiles

Ministry of Textiles

8

National Technical Research Organisation

National Technical Research Organisation

42

Ministry of Finance

Department of Financial Services

43

Ministry of Defence

Department of Defence (Border Roads Organisation)

447

Central Administrative Tribunal

Central Administrative Tribunal

80

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

O/o Development Commissioner

49

Ministry of Defence

Department of Defence, AFHQ, O/o JS & CAO

109

Ministry of Civil Aviation

Ministry of Civil Aviation

15

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions

Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration

16

Ministry of Home Affairs

North eastern Police Academy and Sardar

Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Ministry of Home Affairs

12

Ministry of Home Affairs

Office of the Registrar General

87

Ministry of Jal Shakti

Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

35

Ministry of Home Affairs

Department of States, Bureau of Police

Research and Development (BPRD)

5

Ministry of Defence

Department of Defence, Controller General Of Defence Accounts (CGDA)

211

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

Department of Youth Affairs, National Service Scheme(NSS)

13

Ministry of Finance

Department of Expenditure, Controller General of Accounts

13

Total

3,437

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News