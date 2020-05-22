SSC New Exam Date 2020 to Release After 1 June @ssc.nic.in for SSC CHSL Exam, SSC JE Exam, SSC Steno Exam

SSC New Exam Date 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently uploaded an important notice on its official website for upcoming exams. As per the notice, the commission will review the situation on 01 June 2020 and after that new exam dates shall be announced on SSC official website ssc.nic.in

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam (Tier 1), Junior Engineer Exam (Paper 1 ) 2019, Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) 2018 shall be announced.

On 04 May, the commission had published the notice regarding the exam. The commission was expected to release the exam date on 18 May 2020. As the nation-wide lockdown is extended till 31 May 2020, the commission will take decision on exam date on or after 01 June 2020.

The official SSC notice reads, “The Staff Selection Commission has reviewed the situation arising out of the Corona Virus Pandemic on 21.05.2020. It has been noted that the Government has extended the lockdown in the country till 31.05.2020.

Keeping in view the above and in continuation to the information provided vide its Notices dated 19/03/2020, 16/04/2020, 24/04/2020 and 04.05.2020, the Commission has decided that the situation will be reviewed on 01.06.2020 before taking a decision regarding announcements of schedules of the examinations of the Commission.

The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for updates”

Earlier, SSC has postponed the result date of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018 (Paper-II), Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) and Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Tier-III) due to COVID 19 and lockdown in the country. Now SSC JE Result, SSC MTS Result and SSC CGL Result shall be declared after 1 June after reviewing the situation.

SSC Exma Date Notice on 21 May 2020

SSC Exam Date Review on 04 May 2020

SSC Result Date Review on 24 April 2020

SSC Exam Date Review on 16 April 2020

SSC CHSL Exam Postpone Notice and SSC JE Exam Postpone Notice on 19 March 2020

SSC CHSL Exam was scheduled to be held on 20 March 2020 and SSC JE Exam was scheduled from 30 March to 02 April 2020. Other than this, SSC Steno Exam 2020 was supposed to held from 05 May to 07 May 2020. These exams including SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test were postponed due to COVID - 19 outbreak in India.