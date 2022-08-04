SSC CHSL Result 2022 (Out): Download Tier 1 Cut Off and Selection List PDF Here

SSC CHSL Result 2022 is available on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download the selection list for Tier 2, Tier 1 Cut Off and check Marks and Final Answer Key Details Here.

SSC CHSL Result 2022 Download: Staff Selection Commission, on 04 August 2022, uploaded the result of the Tier 1 Exam, conducted from 24 May to 10 June 2022, for Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2021. The commission has prepared a roll number-wise list of all successful candidates for the next round of recruitment. In order to check the result, students are required to visit the SSC CHSL website. They can also download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result Link by clicking the direct SSC CHSL Result Link available below:

The commission has also notified the available vacancies for SSC CHSL Recruitment 2021-22. The candidates can check the post-wise vacancies by clicking on the link below

What are SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cut-Off Marks ?

The commission was conducted in Computer Based Mode at various centres all over the country. Students can check the category-wise cut-off marks in the table given below:

Category Cut-Off Marks General 140.18226 SC 112.86061 ST 104.78368 OBC 140.12370 EWS 131.40838 ESM 55.58610 OH 107.63592 HH 65.89994 VH 89.87114 Other PwD 56.41375

How many Students Selected in SSC CHSL Exam 2022 ?

A total of 54104 candidates have cleared the exam of which 12967 candidates are selected in OBC category, 9147 in EWS, 11677 in SC category, 7148 in General, 5688 in ESM, 5167 in ST, 660 VH, 659 in OH, 638 in HH and 353 in other PWD.

What are my SSC CHSL Marks 2022 ?

According to SSC Result PDF, As the Tier-I Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission. Candidates who appeared in SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam can check their marks w.e.f 11 August 2022 to 30 August 2022 by using their Registered Log-in ID and Password.

What is SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam Date 2022?

SSC CHSL Tier 2 is a Descriptive Type Paper which will be conducted on 18 September 2022. Shortlisted candidates can download SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card, once released, by visiting their respective Regional Offices of the Commission in due course. Candidates are advised to check the websites of their concerned Regional Offices

What is SSC CHSL Tier 1 Final Answer Key Date ?

The commission will upload the final Answer Keys on 16 August 2022 on its website. The final answer key will be available for a period of one month i.e. upto 15 September 2022.

How to Download SSC CHSL Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, you will see 'Result' Tab. Click on it

Now, visit 'CHSL' section where you will find the result pdf given against 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2021– List of the candidates short-listed to appear in Tier-II (in Roll Number Order)'

Download SSC CHSL Result PDF

Check roll numbers of the selected candidates

Results of candidates bearing Roll Nos. 2201129694, 2402028049, 2402028661, 7214701362, 7214700676, 1804202677 have not been processed because of debarment from SSC Examination/cancellation of candidature, etc