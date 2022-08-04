SSC CHSL Vacancy Released at ssc.nic.in: Check Here

SSC CHSL Vacancy: Staff Selection Commission has announced the number of vacancies available under Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2021. 

SSC CHSL Vacancy 2021
SSC CHSL Vacancy 2021

SSC CHSL Vacancy Released:  Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2021. According to the SSC Vacancy Notice, around 6072 vacancies are available for CHSL Exam. The vacancies will be filled in 54 departments including Cabinet Secretariat, Central Administrative Tribunal, Directorate General Border Road (HQ),  Ministry of Textiles, Registrar General of India etc.

The candidates can check the vacancy details in the PDF link given below:

SSC CHSL Vacancy PDF

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment ()

Post Comment

1 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.