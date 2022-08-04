SSC CHSL Vacancy Released at ssc.nic.in: Check Here

SSC CHSL Vacancy: Staff Selection Commission has announced the number of vacancies available under Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2021.

SSC CHSL Vacancy Released: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2021. According to the SSC Vacancy Notice, around 6072 vacancies are available for CHSL Exam. The vacancies will be filled in 54 departments including Cabinet Secretariat, Central Administrative Tribunal, Directorate General Border Road (HQ), Ministry of Textiles, Registrar General of India etc.

The candidates can check the vacancy details in the PDF link given below:

SSC CHSL Vacancy PDF