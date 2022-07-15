SSC CPO Final Result 2020 (Out) @ssc.nic.in: Download PDF Here

SSC CPO Final Result 2020 has been released by Staff Selection Commission on ssc.nic.in: Candidates can download PDF from here.

SSC CPO Final Result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the result of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020. Candidates can download the SSC CPO Result by visiting the official website. A total of 1552 candidates are shortlisted in the final selection

SSC CPO Final Result Link is provided below:

All candidates whether selected or not can check the detailed marks on the website of the Commission from 22 July 2022. SSC CPO 2020 Marks Link will be available up to 12 August 2022.

The candidates can check the Category wise break-up of the male and female candidates selected for the posts of SubInspector along with the cut-off details i.e. marks obtained and Date of Birth of the last selected candidates in the PDF link given below:

SSC CPO Result Notice

How to Download SSC CPO Final Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of SSC Visit the ‘Result’ Section then ‘CAPF’ Click on ‘clickhere’ given under ‘SUB-INSPECTOR IN DELHI POLICE AND CAPFs EXAMINATION, 2020: LIST OF CANDIDATES RECOMMENDED FOR APPOINTMENT (IN ROLL NO. ORDER)’ Download SSC CPO Final Result PDF Check the roll number of the selected candidates

After completion of all stages of recruitment and based on the merit-cum preference of posts/force, candidates have been finally selected and allocated to the following posts: