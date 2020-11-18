SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam from 23rd Nov Onwards: Check Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics to score high marks in Paper-1

SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam from 23rd Nov Onwards: SSC CPO 2020 Paper-I online exam will be conducted by the commission for 1564 vacancies under Central Police Organisation (CPO) Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Posts. Paper-1 will be an online-based Objective Multiple Choice Type examination comprising of four sections having 200 questions (50 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). Questions will be set in Hindi and English in Parts - I, II and III of Paper-I. The time duration for this exam will be 2 hours and a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Part Subjects Number of Questions Maximum Marks Time Duration I General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 Hours II General Knowledge and General Awareness 50 50 III Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 IV English Comprehension 50 50

General Intelligence and Reasoning is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) Paper-1 2020 Exam. This section will test your ability to think and solve problems. The questions asked in this section are mainly the brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer.

SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam: General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics

It would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. This component may include questions on analogies, similarities and differences, space visualization, spatial orientation, problem-solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning and figural classification, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, coding and decoding, statement conclusion, syllogistic reasoning, etc.

Below are the major topics:

Analogy - Semantic Analogy, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Figural Analogy

Classification - Semantic Classification, Symbolic/ Number Classification, Figural Classification

Series - Semantic Series, Number Series, Figural Series

Problem Solving

Word Building

Coding & de-coding - Small & Capital letters/ numbers coding, decoding and classification

Operations - Numerical Operations, symbolic Operations

Trends

Space Orientation,

Space Visualization,

Venn Diagrams,

Drawing inferences,

Punched hole/ pattern-folding & un-folding,

Figural Pattern- folding and completion,

Indexing Address matching,

Date & city matching Classification of centre codes/ roll numbers,

Embedded Figures,

Critical thinking,

Emotional Intelligence,

Social Intelligence,

Other sub-topics if any

Here are the topics which came previously in Part-II – General Intelligence & Reasoning Section of SSC CPO Paper-I Exam:

General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics Number of Questions asked Analogy 5-7 Classification 7-9 Series 3-5 Coding – Decoding 2-3 Blood Relations 1-2 Ordering and Ranking 0-2 Alphabet or Word Test 4-5 Direction and Sense 1-3 Venn Diagrams 4-5 Missing number 1-3 Puzzles 4-6 Data Sufficiency 5-7

Tips to Score high in General Intelligence & Reasoning Section of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the General Intelligence & Reasoning Section of the SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam.

Improve your logical skills : As this section test candidates’ ability to think and problem-solving skills, therefore it is required by the students to sharpen their logical and analytical skills.

: As this section test candidates’ ability to think and problem-solving skills, therefore it is required by the students to sharpen their logical and analytical skills. Command over concepts: Both Verbal and Non-Verbal Types of Concepts should be focused on by the candidates. The understanding of Directions should be accurate, i.e., identifying which direction is West, North, East, and South. Series is the most important topic, but it is also very difficult to master.

Practice Previous Year Question Papers : Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time. Build a Proper Study Plan: Follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of the question paper.

