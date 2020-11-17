SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam from 23rd to 26th Nov: Check Important General Awareness, GK & Current Affairs Topics to score high marks in Paper-1

SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam from 23rd to 26th Nov: SSC CPO 2020 Paper-I exam will be conducted for the recruitment of 1564 vacancies announced by the commission for Central Police Organisation (CPO) Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Posts. This is an online-based Objective Multiple Choice Type examination comprising of four sections having 200 questions (50 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). Questions will be set in Hindi and English in Parts - I, II, and III of Paper-I. The time duration for this exam will be 2 hours and a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Part Subjects Number of Questions Maximum Marks Time Duration I General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 Hours II General Knowledge and General Awareness 50 50 III Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 IV English Comprehension 50 50

General Awareness (GA) and General Knowledge (GK) section is considered to be one of the high scoring sections of the SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) Paper-1 2020 Exam. It aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs occurring around the world and in India. With good preparation and practice, you can attempt more questions in less time and score good marks in GA Section.

SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam: General Awareness (GA)/ General Knowledge (GK)/ Current Affairs Topics

Questions in this component will be aimed at testing the candidates’ general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person.

The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to:

History

Culture

Geography

Economic Scene

General Polity

Indian Constitution

Scientific Research, etc.

Here are the topics which came previously in Part-II – General Knowledge and General Awareness Section of SSC CPO Paper-I Exam:

GA and GK Topics Sub-Topics Number of Questions asked Polity Constitution of India, Judiciary 3-5 Science & Technology Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Environment, Nutrition, Diseases, etc 10-13 History Indian Freedom Struggle, Ancient & Medieval History 6-7 Geography Indian Geography & World Geography 5-6 Economy Indian & World Economy, Economic Organisation 4-5 National & International Affairs National & International News, Days & Events, Government Policies & Schemes 10-11

Tips to Score high in General Awareness & GK Section of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the General Awareness & GK Section of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam.

Read to increase knowledge: Read magazines, newspapers, weekly GK Blog online, and watch news channels for SSC General Knowledge.

Read magazines, newspapers, weekly GK Blog online, and watch news channels for SSC General Knowledge. Always create notes: It will help you to revise all the topics which you have covered in SSC Current Affairs. Static GK mainly pertains to Culture, Indian History, Geography (India + World), Environment, Economy, and Polity. Instead of cramming mindlessly, make notes and mind maps to remember facts, a chronology of events, cause and effect, etc.

Revise the notes: Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefit. You have to memorize these points by revising frequently.

Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefit. You have to memorize these points by revising frequently. Focus on Important topics – Static GK and General Science: The exam usually has more questions from Static GK than Current Affairs. Therefore, focus more on static GK and simultaneously stay in touch with Current Affairs. Also, try to prepare the subjects in the following order of priority:

Science ⇒ Polity ⇒ History ⇒ Geography ⇒ Economy ⇒ Miscellaneous

