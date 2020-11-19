SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam from 23rd-26th Nov: Check Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics to score high marks in Paper-1

SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam from 23rd-26th Nov: SSC CPO 2020 Paper-I online exam will be conducted by the commission for 1564 vacancies under Central Police Organisation (CPO) Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Posts. Paper-1 will be an online-based Objective Multiple Choice Type examination comprising of four sections having 200 questions (50 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). Questions will be set in Hindi and English in Parts - I, II and III of Paper-I. The time duration for this exam will be 2 hours and a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Part Subjects Number of Questions Maximum Marks Time Duration I General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 Hours II General Knowledge and General Awareness 50 50 III Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 IV English Comprehension 50 50

Quantitative Aptitude is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) Paper-1 2020 Exam. This section will test your ability to think and solve problems. The questions asked in this section are mainly the brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer.

SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam: Quantitative Aptitude Topics

The questions will be designed to test the ability of appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. The scope of the test will be computation of:

Whole numbers, decimals, fractions, and relationships between numbers

Percentage

Ratio and Proportion

Square roots

Averages

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

Profit, Loss, and Discount

Partnership Business

Mixture and Alligation

Speed, Time, and Distance

Time and Work

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds

Graphs of Linear Equations and Quadratic Equations

Triangle and its various kinds of centres

Congruence and similarity of triangles

Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles

Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base

Geometry and Mensuration

Trigonometry

Trigonometric ratio

Degree and Radian Measures

Standard Identities

Complementary angles

Heights and Distances

Data Interpretation

Histogram

Frequency polygon

Bar diagram & Pie chart

Here are the topics which came previously in Part-III – Quantitative Aptitude Section of SSC CPO Paper-I Exam:

Quantitative Aptitude Topics Number of Questions asked Simplification (BODMAS, Fraction, Decimal) 4-6 Ratio and Proportion 5-7 Mixture and Alligation 0-1 (Number Systems LCM, HCF, Integers, Rational Irrational Numbers) 0-1 Algebra (Identities, Linear Equations, Quadratic Equations) 4-6 Profit and Loss 4-5 Average 1-2 Percentage 1-2 Time and Work 1-2 Simple Interest and Compound Interest 0-2 Speed, Distance and Time (Problems on Trains, Boats and Streams, Relative Speed) 0-2 Geometry and Mensuration (Triangles, Circles, Chords, Quadrilaterals) 7-11 Trigonometry 2-4 Data Interpretation (Pie Chart, Line Chart, Bar Graph, Table) 7-10

Tips to Score high in Quantitative Aptitude Section of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the Quantitative Aptitude Section of the SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam.

Work on your Basics : When you are beginning your preparation, don’t look for shortcuts first. Try to learn the basics of all the topics and gain in-depth knowledge. Once you have developed a command over these topics, then you can switch to shortcuts or tricks for quick calculations.

: When you are beginning your preparation, don’t look for shortcuts first. Try to learn the basics of all the topics and gain in-depth knowledge. Once you have developed a command over these topics, then you can switch to shortcuts or tricks for quick calculations. Time Management: You are required to allocate proper time to important topics covered in the exam. First, try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time solving them. Do practice those topics in which are your strength areas but allocate a little less time for that. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them.

Practice Previous Year Question Papers : Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time. Learn Short-cut Methods: For increasing calculation speed, students must focus on the short-cut methods and tricks which will help in saving time for solving tough questions in the exam. For gaining accuracy and speed try to practice tricks and remember tables, cubes, squares, and square roots, etc.

