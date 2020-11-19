SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam from 23rd-26th Nov: Check Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics to score high marks in Paper-1

SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam from 23rd-26th Nov: SSC CPO 2020 Paper-I online exam will be conducted by the commission for 1564 vacancies under Central Police Organisation (CPO) Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Posts. Paper-1 will be an online-based Objective Multiple Choice Type examination comprising of four sections having 200 questions (50 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). Questions will be set in Hindi and English in Parts - I, II and III of Paper-I. The time duration for this exam will be 2 hours and a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.
|
Part
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time Duration
|
I
|
50
|
50
|
2 Hours
|
II
|
50
|
50
|
III
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
IV
|
English Comprehension
|
50
|
50
Quantitative Aptitude is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) Paper-1 2020 Exam. This section will test your ability to think and solve problems. The questions asked in this section are mainly the brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer.
SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam: Quantitative Aptitude Topics
The questions will be designed to test the ability of appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. The scope of the test will be computation of:
- Whole numbers, decimals, fractions, and relationships between numbers
- Percentage
- Ratio and Proportion
- Square roots
- Averages
- Simple Interest and Compound Interest
- Profit, Loss, and Discount
- Partnership Business
- Mixture and Alligation
- Speed, Time, and Distance
- Time and Work
- Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds
- Graphs of Linear Equations and Quadratic Equations
- Triangle and its various kinds of centres
- Congruence and similarity of triangles
- Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles
- Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base
Geometry and Mensuration
Trigonometry
- Trigonometric ratio
- Degree and Radian Measures
- Standard Identities
- Complementary angles
- Heights and Distances
Data Interpretation
- Histogram
- Frequency polygon
- Bar diagram & Pie chart
Here are the topics which came previously in Part-III – Quantitative Aptitude Section of SSC CPO Paper-I Exam:
|
Quantitative Aptitude Topics
|
Number of Questions asked
|
Simplification
(BODMAS, Fraction, Decimal)
|
4-6
|
Ratio and Proportion
|
5-7
|
Mixture and Alligation
|
0-1
|
(Number Systems
LCM, HCF, Integers, Rational Irrational Numbers)
|
0-1
|
Algebra
(Identities, Linear Equations, Quadratic Equations)
|
4-6
|
Profit and Loss
|
4-5
|
Average
|
1-2
|
Percentage
|
1-2
|
Time and Work
|
1-2
|
Simple Interest and Compound Interest
|
0-2
|
Speed, Distance and Time (Problems on Trains, Boats and Streams, Relative Speed)
|
0-2
|
Geometry and Mensuration (Triangles, Circles, Chords, Quadrilaterals)
|
7-11
|
Trigonometry
|
2-4
|
Data Interpretation
(Pie Chart, Line Chart, Bar Graph, Table)
|
7-10
Tips to Score high in Quantitative Aptitude Section of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam
Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the Quantitative Aptitude Section of the SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam.
- Work on your Basics: When you are beginning your preparation, don’t look for shortcuts first. Try to learn the basics of all the topics and gain in-depth knowledge. Once you have developed a command over these topics, then you can switch to shortcuts or tricks for quick calculations.
- Time Management: You are required to allocate proper time to important topics covered in the exam. First, try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time solving them. Do practice those topics in which are your strength areas but allocate a little less time for that. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them.
- Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.
- Learn Short-cut Methods: For increasing calculation speed, students must focus on the short-cut methods and tricks which will help in saving time for solving tough questions in the exam. For gaining accuracy and speed try to practice tricks and remember tables, cubes, squares, and square roots, etc.
- Build a Proper Structure: Follow a proper strategy and a timetable for all the sections of the question paper. For the Quantitative Aptitude section, try to invest at least 2-3 hours every day for better output.