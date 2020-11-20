SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam from 23rd-26th Nov: Check Important English Comprehension Topics to score high marks in Paper-1

SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam from 23rd-26th Nov: SSC CPO 2020 Paper-I online exam will be conducted by the commission for 1564 vacancies under Central Police Organisation (CPO) Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Posts. Paper-1 will be an online-based Objective Multiple Choice Type examination comprising of four sections having 200 questions (50 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). Questions will be set in Hindi and English in Parts - I, II and III of Paper-I. The time duration for this exam will be 2 hours and a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Part Subjects Number of Questions Maximum Marks Time Duration I General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 Hours II General Knowledge and General Awareness 50 50 III Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 IV English Comprehension 50 50

Questions from the English Comprehension Section will be designed to test the candidate‘s understanding and knowledge of the English Language. Answering questions from English Language and Comprehension Section takes less time as compared to the other sections. So, if you have a good command of English Grammar Rules and Vocabulary Usage along with good Comprehension Skills, then this section can become your strength area in SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam.

SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam: English Comprehension Topics

Questions in this component will be designed to test the candidate‘s understanding and knowledge of the English Language. Here are the topics which came previously in Part-IV - English Comprehension Section of SSC CPO Paper-I Exam:

English Comprehension Topics Number of Questions asked Grammar Section (Error Spotting, Phrase Replacement, Fill in the Blanks) 8-10 Vocabulary (Cloze Test, Synonym Antonym, Spellings, Idiom Meaning, One Word Replacement) 20-30 Reading Comprehension 5-10

Vocabulary Usage:

Synonyms and Antonyms – Synonyms mean the words which have the same or nearly the same meaning as another word or other words in a language. An Antonym is the opposite of another word. For example, the Antonym of day is night. Cloze Test – This test consists of a passage with blanks and we have to complete the reading by filling up the blanks. Students should focus on reading the passage very carefully and then you’ll be able to figure out the right or appropriate words to be filled. Fill in the blanks – Under this topic, you are required to find a suitable word to fill in. It constitutes questions which have only blanks. Remember to read the statement carefully and choose the most appropriate option.

Spelling Test - Spelling skills can be improved mainly by putting in efforts like looking up a word you're not sure of, keeping the dictionary at hand, keeping a list of words you know you have trouble with. Idioms and Phrases – The common question which was asked in the SSC Exams are Idioms and Phrases. The topic usually has good weightage in the exam, so prepare them well. One-word substitution - One-word substitution means a word that replaces a group of words or sentences without creating or changing the exact meaning of sentences. Sentence or Phrase Improvement – In terms of vocabulary usage, this topic means using appropriate words or phrases to improve the sentence given in the question.

Grammar Usage:

Sentence correction/ Spotting the error – Follow the grammar rules in this section like subject-verb agreement, Verb time Sequences, etc Fill in the blanks - This section is dedicated to the target or find a suitable word to fill in. It constitutes questions which have only blanks. Sentence or Phrase Improvement - This topic is just an extension of correct grammatical usage. However, in this section students not only require a good Knowledge of "correct grammatical usage," but they also need to look for answers that are concise and not redundant.

Reading Comprehension:

Reading Comprehension is one of the most critical topics of the English Language and Comprehension Section. Therefore, the students should devote ample time to the preparation of this section. For doing this, a proper strategy has to be framed and followed to optimally utilize the limited time available for the preparation.

Tips to Score high in English Comprehension Section of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the English Comprehension Section of the SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam.

Improve your Vocabulary : improve your vocabulary with the help of Thesaurus, Wordlist and Online Flashcards.

: improve your vocabulary with the help of Thesaurus, Wordlist and Online Flashcards. Improve your English Grammar: A proper understanding of Grammar Usage is required for attempting questions from the section – ‘English Language and Comprehension’. These types of questions are quite common in all competitive exams and mostly come in the form of questions like ‘spotting the errors’. Finding an error in a sentence is a step-by-step process. Students must follow grammar rules while solving such type of questions.

