SSC CPO Tier 2 Answer Key 2023 OUT: Submit Mains Objection Before 13 May at ssc.nic.in

SSC CPO Tier 2 Answer Key 2023 OUT: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the answer key along with candidates’ Response Sheet(s)of Paper-II for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2022. Candidates can download SSC SI Answer Key from the official website. The exam was held on 02 May 2023 at different centres nationwide. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download SSC SI Tier 2 Answer Key from the official website (ssc.nic.in). The direct link to download the answer key is provided in this article as well.

SSC CPO Tier 2 Answer Key Download Here

SSC CPO Tier 2 Objection Link

The candidates can also raise an objection against the answer key. The objection can be submitted from 11 May 2023 at 04:00 PM. The last date for submitting an objection is 13 May 2023 up to 04:00 PM. A payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer will be charged per bjection. Representations received after 13.05.2023 (04:00 PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances.

SSC CPO Tier 2: How to Download SSC CPO Answer Key 2023 ?

The candidates can download SSC Answer key for CPO Paper 2 from the official website with the help of the steps provided in this article:

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-II), 2022(131.52 KB)’

Step 3: Download SSC CPO Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Now, click on ‘Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and for Submission of Representation, if any’ given tat the end

Step 5: Download CPO Answer Key

Step 6: Submit objection, if any

The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets along with the Tentative Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 11.05.2023 (04:00 PM) to 13.05.2023 (04:00 PM)