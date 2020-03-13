SSC ER CHSL Admit Card 2020 Out @sscer.org, Download SSC CHSL Admit Card for East Region (Kolkata)

SSC ER CHSL Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission, Eastern Region, has released the admit card of Computer Based Exam for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 10+2 Posts. Candidates, who have applied for SSC CHSL Recruitment in Kolkata Region, can download the SSC ER CHSL Admit Card from the SSC East official website i.e. www.sscer.org.

SSC ER CHSL Admit Card Link is given below. Candidates can download SSC East CHSL Admit Card by providing their Roll No. / Registration ID OR Name and DOB through the link.

SSC ER CHSL Admit Card Download Link

SSC CHSL Admit Card Download Link for Other Regions

How to download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020 for Eastern Region ?

Visit official website of the SSC East Region www. sscer.org Click on the link ‘DOWNLOAD e-Admit Card - COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL EXAMINATION (TIER - I), 2019’ A new window will open where you can download the admit card by entering Registration Number/ Roll Number OR Name and Date of Birth. Submit the asked question for spam check and click on 'Next' Download SSC CHSL Hall Ticket Take a printout of the future use

SSC CHSL Exam will be conducted from 16 March to 27 March 2020. The candidates should carry their SSC CHSL 2020 Admit Card along original photo identity card having Date of Birth as printed on the call letter.