SSC GD Constable 2020 Review Medical Examination (RME) from 14th Sep 2020: Check Detailed RME Procedure, CRPF Admit Card Download Link, COVID-19 Rules

SSC GD Constable 2020 Review Medical Examination (RME) from 14th Sep 2020: SSC GD Constable 2018-19 Review Medical Examination (RME) will be conducted by CRPF from 14th September 2020 to 10th November 2020. The Review Medical Examination (RME) of candidates, whose appeal has been accepted by the appellate authority, is scheduled from 14th September 2020 to 10th November 2020.

Latest Story: SSC Tier-1 Exams to be replaced by Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA)

Final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination. Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Detailed Medical Examination will be of qualifying nature.

Check SSC GD Constable 2019 Detailed Medical Examination Procedure

SSC GD Constable 2018-19 Review Medical Examination (RME)

If any Medical Certificate is produced by a candidate as a piece of evidence about the possibility of an error of judgment in the decision of the Initial Medical Board/ Recruiting Medical Officer, who had examined him/ her in the first instance i.e. DME, an appeal can be accepted. Such Medical Certificate will not be taken into consideration unless it contains a note by the Medical Officer from Government District Hospital or above along with registration no. given by MCI/ State Medical Council, to the effect that it has been given in full knowledge of the fact that the candidate has already been rejected and declared unfit for service by CAPF Medical Board, or the recruiting medical officer.

Click here to know the Detailed Job Profile and Vacancies for the post of GD Constable

If the appeal of a candidate is accepted by CAPF Appellate Authority, his/ her Review Medical Examination will be conducted by the CAPF RME Board. The Decision of the CAPF’s Review Medical Boards will be final. No appeal will be entertained against the finding of the second medical i.e. Review Medical Examination.

Click here to know the details of SSC GD Constable 60210 Vacancies

SSC GD Constable RME Admit Card Download

The venue and schedule of Review Medical Examination (RME) are being decided by the Nodal CAPF, i.e., CRPF. Call letters to the candidates for RME have been uploaded on the official website i.e. http://crpf.gov.in. Link for downloading the e-Admit card of these candidates have been provided below:

Direct Link to Download SSC GS Constable RME Admit Card

All candidates are directed to bring a printed copy of the E-Admit card at the time of RME. Candidates will not be permitted for RME without Admit Card.

Recent Story: No SSC Exam before October 2020 due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Commission Introduced SSC Constable Delhi Police 2020 Exam, Check List of 8 SSC 2020 Exam Dates

Rules to be followed During SSC GD Constable 2020 RME due to COVID-19

Besides, candidates will also strictly adhere following directions in the purview of the COVID-19 pandemic situation:

(a) Wearing a face mask at all times will be compulsory for candidates at the Recruitment Centre.

(b) AU candidates should download the Arogya Setu app which will be checked at the entry point.

(c) Candidates should also carry sanitizers with them.

(d) Maintaining a minimum distance of 2 Metre between candidates will be mandatory.

Check SSC GD Constable 2018-2019 PET/PST Revised Result

(e) Body temperature of all candidates will be checked at the entry gate, only candidates having normal temperature will be allowed. Hence, if any candidate suffering from fever or having symptoms of COVID-19, under quarantine period or corning from the containment zone should contact immediately on following helpline numbers before reporting at Recruitment Centre for further directions: 011- 26160255, 26160256,26160259 and 26160260

(f) Besides, any other instructions/ guidelines issued by Central/State Govt authorities as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic may also be strictly followed.

Get SSC 2020 Result Calendar