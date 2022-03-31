SSC GD Marks 2021-22 to release today on ssc.nic.in, Check SSC GD Constable Result Scorecard Updates Here

SSC GD Marks 2021-22 is likely to be released today, on 31 March 2022 on ssc.nic.in, Candidates will be able to download SSC GD Result Scorecard online on the official website of ssc.nic.in. Check latest updates here.

SSC GD Marks 2021-22 Download: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release the SSC GD Marks 2021-22 on its website. All those who appeared in the SSC GD Exam will be able to download their scorecards from the official website of SSC from today onwards.i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam was held from 16 November 2021 to 15 December 2021 across the country for appointment to the post of Constable in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The SSC GD Constable 2021 result was announced on 25 March 2022.

SSC GD Constable Result 2021-22: Around 3 Lakh Qualified for Appearing in PET/ PST

According to the SSC GD Constable Result, a total of 2,85,201 candidates have been selected for Appearing in PET/ PST on the basis of their performance in the written test. out of the total, the total passing number of Female candidates is 31657 while that of males is 2,53,544.

According to the official notice, the commission is going to release SSC GD Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates from today onwards. i.e. 31 March 2022 on its website which will be available till 30 April 2022. The link to the downloading SSC GD Marks will be provided in this article once the marks are released. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download SSC GD Constable Marks 2022.

How to Download SSC GD Constable Marks 2021-22?

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'SSC GD Marks 2021-22' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download SSC GD Constable Marks 2021 and save it for future reference.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2021-22 Date

The final answer keys for Constable (GD) 2021 already have been uploaded on the official website on 28 March 2022. The facility of Downloading SSC GD Constable Answer Keys 2021-22 will remain available till 26 April 2022. The candidates may take a printout of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.