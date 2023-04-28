SSC GD Marks 2023 Direct Link to Download Score Card; Check Date and Time

SSC GD Marks 2023 to be released on the official website of the commission. Candidates can check SSC GD Constable Scorecard Login Link Here

SSC GD Marks 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release the marks of the online exam conducted for the post of GD Constable. According to the official notice, SSC GD Marks was supposed to be released on April 27, 2023. The marks is not yet announced. Hence, it is expected SSC GD Marks are expected today on the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in.

The candidates can download SSC GD Constable Marks 2023 from the official website. The direct link to download SSC GD Constable Marks by login into their account. The login link is also provided in this article. The candidates are required to use their Registration Number, Roll Number, Date of Birth, Email ID OR Mobile No and Exam Name.

SSC GD Scorecard 2023 Overview



The candidates can check the details regarding the SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022-2023 in the table below:

Name of the Exam Authority Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Exam Name Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 Vacancies 50817 SSC GD Application Dates 27 October 2022 to 30 November 2022 SSC GD Exam Dates 10 January to 14 February 2023 SSC GD Result Date 08 April 2023 SSC GD Score Card Date Expected on 28 April 2023 Number of Participants 30,41,284 Number of Shortlisted Candidates for PET/PST 3,70,657 PET/PST Date From 01 May 2023 onwards Official Website www.ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Scorecard 2023: How to Download SSC GD Marks 2023

As the marks will be uploaded through online mode. The candidates can check the steps to download the SSC GD Constable Scorecard in this article.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the commission - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on scorecard link available on the official website

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Download SSC GD Constable Scorecard

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card for future use

The candidates can check the details regarding SSC GD Physical Exam which is conducting by CRPF by clicking on the provided link:

