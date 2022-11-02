SSC Delhi Police HC Answer Key 2022 (Out) @ssc.nic.in: Submit Objection From Before 7 November

SSC HC Answer Key 2022: Staff Selection Commission has released the answer key of the online exam for Head Constable Posts.

SSC Delhi Police HC Answer Key 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the answer key for the SSC HC Exam 2022 conducted from 10 October to 20 October 2022. Participants can download SSC Head Constable Answer Key and compare it with their answer sheets. They can also submit objections, if any, on the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. The objections can be submitted from 02 November to 07 November 2022. The candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100/- per objection.

SSC Delhi Police HC Answer Key Download Link



The candidates can access the answer key along with their response sheet by clicking on the above link. The objections can also be submitted through this link.

SSC Delhi Police HC Result 2022

The commission will declare the result of the SSC HC Constable Exam after analysing the objections. SSC HC Results are expected in the month of December 2022 or January 2023.

The commission will also upload the marks iof the candidates along with final answer key after the declaration of the results.

How to Download SSC Delhi Police HC Answer Key 2022 ?

Visit the official website of the website i.e. ssc.nic.in Click on the link given on the homepage ‘Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022: Uploading of Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) along with Tentative Answer Keys Download SSC HC Answer Key PDF Scroll the PDF, you will see a link named 'Click here for Candidate’s Response Sheet along with Tentative Answer Keys and submission of representation'. Click on the link A new page will be opened where you need to enter your roll number and date of birth Check answer keys You can also take a print out of their respective Response Sheets along with Tentative Answer Keys since the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.

SSC conducted the Constable Ministerial Exam 2022 on the behalf of the Delhi Police.