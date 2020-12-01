SSC JE 2018 Final Result to be Declared on this Date @ssc.nic.in, Check Details Here

SSC JE 2020 Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a result status report on its website. According to which, the SSC JE 2018-20 Result is to be declared on 20 December 2020. All such candidates who appeared in the SSC JE 2018 Exam (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) will be able to check their result through the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in.

The commission had conducted the paper 2 exam on 29 December 2019 at various exam centres across the country and the result for the same was announced on 11 September 2020. The SSC JE 2018 Paper 1 Result (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) was released on 12 December 2019 and the additional result was announced on 27 December 2019. In which, a total of 3, 77, 133 candidates appeared.

On the basis of SSC JE 2018 Paper 2 Result, a total of 4500 candidates were selected for Document Verification out of which 750 candidates were of Electrical/Mechanical Engineering, 3750 candidates were of Civil Engineering. Now, all such candidates who appeared for document verification round will be able to check their SSC JE 2018 Final Result on 20 December 2020 as per result status report.

SSC JE 2018 Result Notice

What’s Next?

The Final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper-I+Paper-II and the preference of Posts/ Departments exercised by them at the time of Document Verification. The final allotment of posts will be made on the basis of merit-cum-preferences of Posts/ Departments given by the candidates.

There will be no further change of posts made by the Commission due to non-fulfilment of any post specific requirements of physical/ medical/ educational standards.

Candidates, who are appointed on the basis of this examination, shall be on probation for a period of two years and during the period of probation, the candidates would be required to undergo such training or pass such examinations as prescribed by the Controlling Authority. On successful completion of the period of probation, the candidates shall, if considered fit for permanent appointment, be confirmed to their post by the Controlling Authority.