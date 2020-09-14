SSC JE DV Admit Card 2019 Released @ssc-cr.org, Download Region-Wise Junior Engineer Document Verification Call Letter 2018

SSC JE DV Admit Card 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region has released the admit card for Document Verification (DV) for the post of Junior Engineer. All candidates who have qualified in SSC JE Phase 2 Exam can download SSC Junior Engineer DV Admit Card from the regional websites of SSC.

SSC JE DV Admit Card link for other regions will be released soon on the websites of respective Regional Offices before the conduct of the document verification.The candidates can also download SSC JE Document Verification Admit Card 2018 through the link below:

SSC Regions Download SSC JE DV Admit Card SSC North Region JE DV Admit Card Download SSC NR JE DV Admit Card SSC Central Region JE DV Admit Card Download SSC CR JE DV Admit Card SSC Madhya Pradesh Region JE DV Admit Card Download SSC MP JE DV Admit Card SSC Southern Region JE DV Admit Card Download SSC SR JE DV Admit Card SSC Eastern Region JE DV Admit Card Download SSC ER JE DV Admit Card SSC North Western Region JE DV Admit Card Download SSC NWR JE DV Admit Card SSC Western Region JE DV Admit Card Download SSC WR JE DV Admit Card SSC North Eastern Region JE DV Admit Card Download SSC NER JE DV Admit Card SSC Kerala Karnataka Region JE DV Admit Card Download SSC KKR JE DV Admit Card

The candidates who are unable to download their Admit Cards may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the Admit Cards is solely of the candidates.

SSC JE DV is tentatively scheduled to be held on 28 September 2020 (Monday). All the candidates qualified for Document Verification are required to appear for Document Verification along with the photocopies and original documents. Candidates have to bring two passport size recent colour photographs and one original valid Photo ID Proof while appearing for the Document Verification. Photo ID Proof can be:

Aadhaar Card/ Printout of E-Aadhaar.

Voter ID Card.

PAN Card.

Passport.

Driving License.

Government School/ College ID Card.

Employer ID (Govt./ PSU)

Candidates will have to submit copies of various documents like:

Matriculation/ Secondary Certificate.

Educational Qualification Certificate.

Experience Certificate, if applicable.

Caste/ Category Certificate, if belongs to reserved categories.

Persons with Disabilities Certificate in the required format, if applicable.

SSC had released the result of Paper 2 on 11 September 2020. A total of 4683 candidates have declared qualified in SSC JE Paper 2 out of which 3800 candidates are in Civil Engineer and 883 candidates in Electrical/Mechanical Engineer.

A total of 1601 vacancies are available for the post of Junior Engineer for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract in Group- ‘B’(Non-Gazetted).