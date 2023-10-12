SSC JE Mains 2023 Exam Date, Check Tier 2 Date, Pattern, and Marking Scheme

The Staff Selection Commission has announced the exam schedule of the SSC JE Mains exam. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on 04 December 2023. Candidates who qualify the tier 1 will be eligible to appear for SSC JE tier 2.
Knowing the SSC JE Exam Date is important for the candidates as it will help them strategize their preparation accordingly which will in turn increase their chances of clearing the exam. Check out the complete SSC JE Mains exam schedule below.
SSC JE Mains Exam Date 2023
The Staff Selection Commission conducts SSC JE Exam every year to recruit eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Engineers in Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Quantity Surveying and contract. It is held into two stages: Paper 1 and Paper 2. The SSC JE Tier 1 has already been conducted from 09 to 11 November 2023. Those who will clear this stage will be allowed to appear for SSC JE Mains exam, which is a computer-based test. The authorities have already announced the exam date for the same.
As per the official notification, the SSC JE Tier 2 exam date is 04 December 2023. This exam is being conducted to shortlist a total of 1324 candidates. Check out the key information related to SSC JE 2023 exam in the table below.
|
SSC JE 2023 Highlights
|
Conducting Authority
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Name of the Exam
|
Vacancy
|
1324
|
Exam Level
|
National level
|
Frequency of the exam
|
Annually
|
SSC JE Tier 2 Exam Date
|
04 December 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Tier 1
Tier 2
|
Official Website
|
ssc.nic.in
Also, check:
- SSC JE Expected Cut Off
- SSC CPO Result 2023 Date
- SSC CPO Expected Cut Off
- SSC Stenographer Exam Analysis 2023
SSC JE Mains Exam Schedule 2023
The commission has successfully conducted Paper 1 from 09 to 11 November 2023. Applicants who took the exam are now eagerly awaiting the provisional answer key to calculate their probable score and prepare for the SSC JE Tier 2 exam accordingly. Those who will secure more than the qualifying marks will be asked to appear for the SSC JE Paper 2 Exam.
|
SSC JE Tier 2 Exam Schedule
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification release date
|
26 July 2023
|
Apply online begins on
|
26 July 2023
|
Last date to apply online
|
16 August 2023
|
28th September 2023
|
SSC JE Exam Date 2023 Paper 1
|
09 to 11 October 2023
|
2nd week of October 2023
|
SSC JE Tier 2 Exam Date 2023
|
4 December 2023
SSC JE Tier 2 Exam Pattern
SSC JE Paper 2 is a computer-based test and comprises objective-type questions. It includes three subjects: Part A - Civil and Structural Engineering, Part B - Electrical Engineering, and Part C - Mechanical Engineering. Candidates are required to choose and attempt any one of these subjects. Take a look at the SSC JE Exam Pattern 2023 Paper 2 in the table below.
|
Mode of Paper
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration of the exam
|
Paper-II Descriptive Type Written Exam
|
Part A: General Engineering (Civil & Structural)
|
100
|
300 marks
|
2 Hours(2 hours and 40 minutes for the candidates who are eligible for scribe)
|
Part B: General Engineering (Electrical)
|
Part C: General Engineering (Mechanical)
Also, check: