Delhi Police MTS Notification 2023 to be out tomorrow at ssc.nic.in, Apply Online from October 10th to 31st

SSC Delhi Police MTS Notification 2023 is expected to be released tomorrow, October 10. Eligible candidates who intend to apply for SSC Delhi Police MTS can submit their application forms from October 10 to 31.

As per the RTI issued by the Delhi Police, a total of 888 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of the total, 407 vacancies are reserved for the General category, 127 for OBC, 58 for SC, 61 for ST and 48 for EWS. Read on to know eligibility criteria, important dates, registration process and other important information regarding Delhi Police MTS Recruitment 2023.

Delhi Police MTS Notification 2023

According to the SSC calendar, the commission will release the SSC Delhi Police MTS Notification on 10 October 2023. The registration process for the same will start on 10 October and the last date for application will be 31 October. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill various Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) posts like cook, Safai Karamchari, water carrier, etc.

SSC Delhi Police MTS Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Tabulated below are the important dates for SSC Delhi Police MTS recruitment 2023.

Activity Dates Delhi Police MTS Notification Release Date 10 October 2023 Online Application Process Starts 10 October 2023 Last Date to Apply Online 31 October 2023 Delhi Police MTS Exam Date 2023 06, 07, 08, 12, 13, 15, 16, and 19 February 2024

Delhi Police MTS Eligibility 2023

In order to fulfil Delhi Police MTS Eligibility, candidates must have passed matriculation or class 10th or ITI with knowledge of the respective trade/job. They should also fall within the age bracket of 18 to 25 years.

How to Apply Online for SSC Delhi Police MTS Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'SSC Delhi Police MTS Apply Online link'.

Step 3: Register yourself by entering your contact details.

Step 4: Log in with the registration ID and password that you received on your email ID or phone number.

Step 5: Fill out the application form.

Step 7: Submit the Delhi Police MTS application form and download it for future purposes.

Delhi Police MTS 2023 Selection Process

Delhi Police MTS exam consists of 4 stages. Aspirants need to qualify all the stages to proceed to the next stage.

Stage 1- Written Test

Stage 2- Trade Test

Stage 3- Medical Examination

Stage 4- Document Verification

