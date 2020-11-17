SSC MPR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2020 Released @sscmpr.org, Download Madhya Pradesh Region Constable Executive Paper 1 Call Letter Here

SSC MPR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR) has released the admit card of Paper 1 for the post of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police. Candidates can download SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card from the official regional website of sscmpr. i.e.sscmpr.org.

SSC MPR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card Link is given below. Candidates can download Delhi Police Admit Card, by entering roll number/registered ID number, date of birth, through the link below:

SSC MPR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card Download Link 2020

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2020 for other Regions

How to Download SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card for MPR Region ?

Go to the official website of SSCMPR.i.e.sscmpr.org.

Click on ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR CONSTABLE (EXECUTIVE) MALE AND FEMALE IN DELHI POLICE EXAMINATION, 2020 (PAPER-I) TO BE HELD FROM 27/11/2020 TO 14/12/2020’ flashing on the homepage.

Enter your Details and click on ‘Search’ Button

Download SSC MPR Constable Admit Card 2020

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam is scheduled to be held from 27 November to 14 December 2020.

As per SSC MPR Website, “The candidates should carry 2 latest passport size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their Date of Birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam. In case of any mismatch in the date of birth, candidate will not be admitted for the exam”.