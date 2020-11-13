SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2020 @ssc-cr.org, Download SSC Constable (Executive) Paper 1 Call Letter Here

Staff Selection commission (SSC) has uploaded the admit card of Online Paper 1 for the post of Constable (Executive) on the official websites. Check Region-wise Download Link Here

Nov 13, 2020 18:00 IST
SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection commission (SSC), Central Region (CR) has uploaded the admit card of Online Paper 1 for the post of Constable (Executive) on the SSC CR website i.e. ssc-cr.org. Candidates, who have applied for SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020, can download SSC Constable Admit Card and SSC Delhi Police Constable Application Status from SSC official websites or, directly, through the table below:

Candidates whose application for Delhi Police Constable Post is accepted can appear for SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam from 27 November to 14 December 2020. 

Delhi Police Admit Card for Constable of other regions will, also, be uploaded soon on regional websites of SSC.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card Region Wise Download Link

Name of the Region

SSC Delhi Police Constable Region-wise

SSC Regional Websites

SSC Central Region

SSC CR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card

http://www.ssc-cr.org/

SSC North Region

SSC NR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card

http://www.sscnr.net.in/

SSC Kerala Karnataka Region

SSC KKR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card

https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

SSC Eastern Region

SSC ER Delhi Police Constable Admit Card

http://www.sscer.org/

SSC Western Region

SSC WR Delhi Police Constable Card

http://www.sscwr.net/

SSC North Western Region

SSC NWR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card

http://www.sscnwr.org/

SSC Madhya Pradesh Region

SSC MPR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card

http://www.sscmpr.org/

SSC North Eastern Region

SSC NER Delhi Police Constable Admit Card

http://www.sscner.org.in/

SSC Southern Region

SSC SR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card

http://www.sscsr.gov.in/

It is to be noted that SSC Constable Admit Card should be brought along with two passport size recent colour photographs and an original valid Photo-ID proof having the Date of Birth as printed on their admit card at the exam centre. The candidates are also required to follow COVID -19 related instructions and guidelines as per the links below:

SSC Exam Notice 2020 PDF 1

SSC Exam Notice 2020 PDF 2

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Pattern:

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam is an Computer Based Examination (CBE) to be conducted in English and Hindi. There will be 100 questions on:

Subject

Number of Questions

 Marks

Time Allotted

General Knowledge/Current Affairs

50

50

90 minutes

Reasoning

25

15

Numerical Ability

15

25

Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc

10

10

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The commission will release the answer key after the exam. The candidates can submit objection, if any, with a payment of Rs. 100/-. Delhi Police Constable Result will be announced after considering the objections.

The candidates who will qualify in SSC Delhi Police Paper 1 shall be called for Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc

The recruitment is being done to fill 5856 vacancies out of which 3433 vacancies are available for Constable EXE - Male, 226 for Constable EXE - Male Ex-Servicemen (others), 243 for constable (EXE) Male Ex-Servicemen Commando and remaining 1944 are Constable EXE Female.

SSC Delhi Police Recruitment Notification

FAQ

How to Download SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2020 ?

The candidates can download the admit card from the regional websites of SSC for which they have applied.

What should I Carry with SSC Delhi Police Admit Card ?

Two passport size recent colour photographs and an original valid Photo-ID proof having the Date of Birth as printed on their admit card at the exam centre. The candidates are also required to follow COVID -19 related instructions and guidelines.

When is SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam ?

27 November to 14 December 2020. 
