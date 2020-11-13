SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2020 @ssc-cr.org, Download SSC Constable (Executive) Paper 1 Call Letter Here

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection commission (SSC), Central Region (CR) has uploaded the admit card of Online Paper 1 for the post of Constable (Executive) on the SSC CR website i.e. ssc-cr.org. Candidates, who have applied for SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020, can download SSC Constable Admit Card and SSC Delhi Police Constable Application Status from SSC official websites or, directly, through the table below:

Candidates whose application for Delhi Police Constable Post is accepted can appear for SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam from 27 November to 14 December 2020.

Delhi Police Admit Card for Constable of other regions will, also, be uploaded soon on regional websites of SSC.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card Region Wise Download Link

Name of the Region SSC Delhi Police Constable Region-wise SSC Regional Websites SSC Central Region SSC CR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card http://www.ssc-cr.org/ SSC North Region SSC NR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card http://www.sscnr.net.in/ SSC Kerala Karnataka Region SSC KKR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/ SSC Eastern Region SSC ER Delhi Police Constable Admit Card http://www.sscer.org/ SSC Western Region SSC WR Delhi Police Constable Card http://www.sscwr.net/ SSC North Western Region SSC NWR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card http://www.sscnwr.org/ SSC Madhya Pradesh Region SSC MPR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card http://www.sscmpr.org/ SSC North Eastern Region SSC NER Delhi Police Constable Admit Card http://www.sscner.org.in/ SSC Southern Region SSC SR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card http://www.sscsr.gov.in/

It is to be noted that SSC Constable Admit Card should be brought along with two passport size recent colour photographs and an original valid Photo-ID proof having the Date of Birth as printed on their admit card at the exam centre. The candidates are also required to follow COVID -19 related instructions and guidelines as per the links below:

SSC Exam Notice 2020 PDF 1

SSC Exam Notice 2020 PDF 2

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Pattern:

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam is an Computer Based Examination (CBE) to be conducted in English and Hindi. There will be 100 questions on:

Subject Number of Questions Marks Time Allotted General Knowledge/Current Affairs 50 50 90 minutes Reasoning 25 15 Numerical Ability 15 25 Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc 10 10

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The commission will release the answer key after the exam. The candidates can submit objection, if any, with a payment of Rs. 100/-. Delhi Police Constable Result will be announced after considering the objections.

The candidates who will qualify in SSC Delhi Police Paper 1 shall be called for Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc

The recruitment is being done to fill 5856 vacancies out of which 3433 vacancies are available for Constable EXE - Male, 226 for Constable EXE - Male Ex-Servicemen (others), 243 for constable (EXE) Male Ex-Servicemen Commando and remaining 1944 are Constable EXE Female.

SSC Delhi Police Recruitment Notification