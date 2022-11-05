SSC MPR JE Admit Card 2022 Available: Exam From 14 Nov

SSC MPR JE Admit Card 2022 Available: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR) issued the admit cards online for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) on its website i.e. sscmpr.org. SSC JE Exam will be conducted from 14 November to 16 November 2022. Candidates can download SSC MPR Admit Card by visiting the website or through SSC MPR JE Admit Card Link.

How to Download SSC MPR JE Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in Click on the admit card link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL AND QUANTITY SURVEYING & CONTRACTS) EXAMINATION, 2022 TO BE HELD FROM 14/11/2022 TO 16/11/2022’ Provide your details such as ‘Roll No/Registered ID No’ and ‘Date of Birth’ or ‘Name’, Father’ s Name, Date of Birth and ‘Date of Birth’ Download SSC MPR JE Admit Card

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam venue after entry closing time. Candidates should carry 2 latest passport-size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their Date of Birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam. In case of any mismatch in the date of birth, a candidate will not be admitted for the exam.