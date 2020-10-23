SSC MPR JE Phase 1 Admit Card 2020 Released @sscmpr.org, Check Direct Link Here

SSC MPR JE Phase 1 Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC MPR JE Phase 1 Admit Card 2020 on its website. All such candidates who have applied for SSC JE Phase 1 Exam 2020 within Madhya Pradesh Region can download SSC MPR JE Admit Card 2020 through the official regional website of sscmpr. i.e.sscmpr.org.

The download link for SSC MPR JE Phase 1 Admit Card 2020 is given below. Candidates can download their admit cards by entering roll number/registered id number, date of birth and click on the search button. The SSC MPR JE Phase 1 Admit Card 2020 is scheduled to be held from 27 October to 30 October 2020. All candidates are advised to download SSC MPR JE Admit Card 2020 as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush at the official website.

How and Where to Download SSC MPR JE Phase 1 Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website of SSC MPR.i.e.sscmpr.org.

Click on ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL, MECHANICAL,ELECTRICAL, QUANTITY SURVEYING & CONTRACT) EXAMINATION, 2019 TO BE HELD FROM 27/10/2020 TO 30/10/2020’ flashing on the homepage.

The SSC MPR JE Phase 1 Admit Card 2020 login page will be displayed.

Candidates are required to enter Roll No/Registered ID No, dob and click on the search button.

Then, SSC MPR JE Phase 1 Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are required to download SSC MPR JE Phase 1 Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download SSC MPR JE Phase 1 Admit Card 2020

All candidates appearing in SSC JE 2020 Exam are required to reach one hour before the commencement of the exam. No candidate will not be allowed to enter the exam venue after entry closing time. Candidates should carry 2 latest passport size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card.

If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their Date of Birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam. In case of any mismatch in the date of birth, the candidate will not be admitted for the exam.

Important Instructions:

Due to the Pandemic COVID 19, the commission has released the important instructions to the candidates for attending the exam. These are as follows.