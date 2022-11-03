SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam on 6th Nov: Check Last Minute Tips & Descriptive Paper Guidelines

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam on 6th Nov: Check out the last-minute preparation strategy for the SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) 2022 exam. Know how to attempt the SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) exam for securing high marks in the exam.

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam on 6th Nov: The Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) descriptive paper on November 06, 2022. The examination is going to be held in a single shift for candidates across the country. Candidates can download the SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) admit card from the website, ssc.nic.in.

The descriptive paper of the SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) is going to have two questions accounting for fifty marks from the letter and essay writing. The descriptive paper is qualifying in nature and candidates have to secure marks more than the prescribed marks.

SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam Pattern

Go through the section below to know about the SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) exam pattern.

The SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) exam is going to be held in offline mode i.e. pen and paper mode.

The exam will be two questions from essay and letter writing.

Candidates will get a duration of 40 minutes to complete the exam.

The candidate can choose either Hindi or English to write the exam.

There is no negative marking in the exam but marks shall be deducted for the wrong format, spelling mistake, or grammar mistakes.

The qualifying mark to pass this paper is 33% of the total marks and its marks shall not be added while drafting the final merit list.

Topics Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Essay 1 25 45 minutes Letter Writing 1 25 Total 2 45 minutes

SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Important Topics

Candidates going to write the SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination on November 06, 2022, can check out the space below to know the important topics. The questions are going to be asked from Essay and letter writing from the subjects that have been mentioned below.

Hindi

English

Assamese

Bengali

Bodo

Dogri

Gujarati

Kannada

Kashmiri

Konkani

Maithili

Malayalam

Manipuri (also Meitei or Meithei)

Marathi

Nepali

Oriya

Punjabi

Sanskrit

Santhali

Sindhi

Tamil

Telugu

Urdu

SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Preparation Tips

Candidates who are going to write the SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination should adhere to the preparation tips that are suggested by experts. These expert tips are going to help candidates with the accuracy relevant to clear the exam on the first attempt.

Make a habit of reading daily newspaper editorials on the internet. The reason being the questions based on the essay are asked from the recent news and current affairs. Regular practice also helps in maintaining the speed and accuracy required for the exam.

Resort to the internet and try to find important topics for the letter-writing section. Try to follow the formal and informal letter format as suggested by experts as any wrong input can lead to negative marking.

Be very strict when it comes to your handwriting. The candidate has to answer the questions in pen and paper mode. Hence, good handwriting not only helps in securing high marks but also makes the answers clear to the examiner.

Adhere to SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) previous year papers and attempt the questions that have been asked by the commission previously. This helps in getting an idea of the level of the examination.

SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Descriptive Paper Guidelines