SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Last Day Today for 7301 Vacancies, Apply Online Now on ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment 2022 Online Applications are closing today on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the latest updates regarding this recruitment here.

SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to close the online application window Today, April 30, 2022, for recruitment to the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havildar (CBIC & CBN) Candidates who have not applied till now, they should complete their application as soon as possible. Candidates are advised to follow all the necessary guidelines available on the official website of Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment: Exam Schedule Released

SSC has recently released the exam schedule for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havildar Recruitment. The examination for this recruitment will be conducted by the commission from 5 to 22 July 2022 across the country followed by corona guidelines. The exam will be conducted in CBT mode. This exam is being done to recruit a total of 7301 vacancies out of which 3698 are for Multi Tasking Staff, and 3603 are for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

SSC MTS Tier 1 Date

SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment: Educational Qualification & Age Limit

Candidates applying for this recruitment should have passed 10th pass qualification from a recognized institute and must be between the age group of 18 to 25 years. There is a provision of relaxation in upper age limit for reserved category candidates as per rules.

SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment: How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on ssc.nic.in followed by the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in. Click on the 'Apply Button' available on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Now, click on the 'others' tab. Now, click on the link that reads 'Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 it will redirect you to the login page. Then, the login page will be appeared. Fill up the application form along with the application fee. Take a printout of the application form after final submission.

Apply Online

SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Applicants have to deposit the application fee of Rs.100. Application is free for Women, SC, ST, Divyang and Ex-Servicemen.







