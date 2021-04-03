SSC NWR CHSL Admit Card 2021 Out: Download Combined Higher Secondary Level Call Letter for Chandigarh and Other Regions

SSC NWR CHSL Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission, North Western Region (NWR), has uploaded the admit card of Tier 1 for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Posts. Candidates can download SSC NWR Admit Card from the official website - sscnwr.org.

SSC CHSL Exam 2020-21 will be held from 12 to 26 April 2021. SSC NWR CHSL Link is given below. The candidates can also download SSC CHSL Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

How to download SSC NWR CHSL Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website of SSC NWR Region sscnwr.org Click on the link given under ‘Latest News’ - ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION - 2020 (TIER- I) TO BE HELD FROM 12/04/2021 TO 26/04/2021 ’ A new window will open where you need to tick against ‘I have read the instructions carefully and abide by the rules mentioned herein’ Click on ‘Submit’ Button Now, enter your Registered ID or Roll No or Name & Mother’s Name and Date of Birth. Click on ‘Search Status’ Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card

It is to be noted that the candidates should carry their admit Card along with original photo ID card which has the same date of birth as it is printed in the admit card. If the date of birth is not given in the original photo official identity card, then the candidate must have an additional government original certificate as proof of their date of birth.