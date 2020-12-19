SSC Selection Post 7 DV 2019-20 Admit Card OUT for Western & Central Region, Download Matriculation, HSL and Graduate Level Call Letter Here

SSC Selection Post 7 DV 2019-20: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has now released the SSC Selection Post 7 DV Admit Card, on its website. All such candidates who are going to appear for SSC Selection Post 7 DV Round 2019-20 for Matriculation, Higher Secondary Level and Graduate Level within Western Region, Central Region can now download their call letters through the regional official website of SSC.

As of now, the commission has released the SSC Selection Post 7 2019-20 DV Admit Card only on western region and central region website. Rest of the regions admit cards will be released soon all official website. Candidates will be able to download Region Wise SSC Selection Post 7 Admit Card 2020 Directly through this article, once released.

For sake of the candidates, we have provided a list of all regions in the table mentioned below. Candidates will have to just click on the provided link and enter their credentials such as roll number, registration number, date of birth etc on the login page and save the copy of SSC Selection Post 7 DV Admit Card for future reference.

The commission will conduct SSC Selection Post 7 2020 Document Verification Round from 12 to 13 January in Western Region. Earlier, the commission had conducted the Document Verification for the central region from 14 to 16 December 2020. All those candidates who previously not appeared on their respective dates of the central region can now appear for the documentation on 30 December 2020 for the post of Senior Technical Assistant, Textile Designer, Laboratory Attendant.

The SSC Selection Post Phase 7 (VII) 2019-20 written test was conducted between 14th Oct to 16th Oct 2019 for Matriculation/10th, Higher Secondary/12th and Graduation Level Exams to recruit 1348 vacancies.

Download Region Wise SSC Selection Post 7 DV 2019-20 Admit Card