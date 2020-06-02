SSC Steno Exam Date 2020 Out for Grade C and D Posts @ssc.nic.in, Details Here

SSC Steno Grade C and D Exam Date 2020 has been announced by Staff Selection Commission. Candidates preparing for SSC Steno Exam 2020 will be able to appear for the exam from 10 September 2020 onwards and the admit cards for the same will be uploaded on the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

According to the SSC New Calendar 2020, the schedule for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2020 Exam is decided between 10 to 12 September 2020 in view of prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. All candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC for further updates.

SSC Steno Grade C and D Exam 2020 Pattern

The Staff Selection Commission will conduct SSC Steno Grade C and D Exam 2020 in two phases. i.e. online exam and skill test. Those who will be qualified in online exam consisting of multiple choice questions will be called for skill test. The online exam will be of 200 Marks for 2 hours. Extra 40 minutes will be given to the candidates belonging to VH/OH. This section will cover questions from General Intelligence (Reasoning Questions), General Awareness, English Language and Comprehension.

On the basis of online exam performance, the candidates will be called for skill test. In this test, 10 minutes dictation will be given to the candidates in English/Hindi at the speed of 100 words per minute for the post of Stenographer Grade C and 80 wpm for steno Hindi. The matter will be transcribed on the computer.

The candidates will be placed to different departments on the basis of their performance in written test and skill test. Candidates will be appointed for two years on probation. During probation, the candidates would undergo such training or pass such exams as prescribed by the controlling authority.

SSC Steno Grade C and D Exam Date 2020 Schedule

Official Website