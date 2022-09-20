SSC Steno DV Date 2022 (Released) at ssc.nic.in, Download Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Schedule Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notice regarding the tentative document verification schedule for the Steno Examination, 2020 on its official website-ssc.nic.in. Download SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022 PDF here.

SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notice regarding the tentative document verification schedule for the Stenographer Gr ‘C’& ‘D’ Examination, 2020 on its official website. Commission has decided to conduct the document verification for Stenographer Gr ‘C’& ‘D’ Examination, 2020 from 29 September 2022 onward.

Candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the Stenographer Gr ‘C’& ‘D’ Examination, 2020 can download the SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022 from the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in.



Although you can download the SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022





As per the short notice released, the Document Verification for the candidates of Stenographer Gr ‘C’

& ‘D’ Examination, 2020 has tentatively been scheduled from 29.09.2022 to 01.10.2022.

Candidates qualified for the document verification round for the Stenographer Gr ‘C’& ‘D’ Examination, 2020 should note that they can get the details of the document verification including date, time and venue on their Admission Certificate.

The candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the website of the Commission, including that of the concerned Regional Office from where they have appeared.

You can download the SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022