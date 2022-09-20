SSC Steno DV Date 2022 (Released) at ssc.nic.in, Download Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Schedule Here

SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notice regarding the tentative document verification schedule for the Stenographer Gr ‘C’& ‘D’ Examination, 2020 on its official website. Commission has decided to conduct the document verification for Stenographer Gr ‘C’& ‘D’ Examination, 2020 from 29 September 2022 onward.
Candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the Stenographer Gr ‘C’& ‘D’ Examination, 2020 can download the SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022 from the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in.
Although you can download the SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.
Direct Link to Download: SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022
As per the short notice released, the Document Verification for the candidates of Stenographer Gr ‘C’
& ‘D’ Examination, 2020 has tentatively been scheduled from 29.09.2022 to 01.10.2022.
Candidates qualified for the document verification round for the Stenographer Gr ‘C’& ‘D’ Examination, 2020 should note that they can get the details of the document verification including date, time and venue on their Admission Certificate.
The candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the website of the Commission, including that of the concerned Regional Office from where they have appeared.
You can download the SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.
How To Download: SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022
- Visit the official website of SSC KKR.i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in.
- Click on the notification link that reads '"Short Notice-Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2020 (71.30 KB)" flashing on the homepage.
- You will get the PDF of the SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022 in a new window.
- Download SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022 Notice and save for future reference.