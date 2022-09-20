SSC Steno DV Date 2022 (Released) at ssc.nic.in, Download Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Schedule Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notice regarding the tentative document verification schedule for the  Steno Examination, 2020 on its official website-ssc.nic.in. Download SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022 PDF here.

SSC Steno DV Date 2022
SSC Steno DV Date 2022

SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notice regarding the tentative document verification schedule for the  Stenographer Gr ‘C’& ‘D’ Examination, 2020 on its official website. Commission has decided to conduct the document verification for Stenographer Gr ‘C’& ‘D’ Examination, 2020 from 29 September 2022 onward. 
Candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the Stenographer Gr ‘C’& ‘D’ Examination, 2020 can download the SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022 from the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in.


Although you can download the  SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022

As per the short notice released, the Document Verification for the candidates of Stenographer Gr ‘C’
& ‘D’ Examination, 2020 has tentatively been scheduled from 29.09.2022 to 01.10.2022. 

Candidates qualified for the document verification round for the Stenographer Gr ‘C’& ‘D’ Examination, 2020 should note that they can get the details of the document verification including  date, time and venue  on  their Admission Certificate.
The candidates are  advised to keep a close watch on the website of the Commission, including that of the concerned Regional Office from where they have appeared.

You can download the SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How To Download: SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022

  1. Visit the official website of SSC KKR.i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads '"Short Notice-Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2020  (71.30 KB)" flashing on the homepage.
  3. You will get the PDF of the SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022 in a new window.
  4. Download SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022 Notice and save for future reference. 

Take Free Online SSC MTS 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next