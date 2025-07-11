SSC Steno Result 2025 OUT: Download SSC Stenographer Final Result PDF at ssc.gov.in, Check More Details Here

SSC Steno Final Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Steno Final Result 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. In the SSC Steno Result 2025, 215 candidates were recommended for Grade C posts, whereas 1908 candidates were recommended for Grade D posts.

Now after the SSC Stenographer Result, the allocation of posts and departments will be done on the basis of merit-cum-‘order of preference’ of ‘Posts/Departments’ submitted by the candidates online. Subject to their qualifying in the Document Verification to be conducted by the respective User Departments, candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ in different ministries/departments/offices.

SSC Steno Final Result 2025 OUT

The SSC Steno Final Result 2025 has been released in the pdf format. The candidates are selected for Grade C and D posts in different departments and ministries, such as the Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Internal Security, Intelligence Bureau, Election Commission of India, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC Steno Final Result 2025 PDF.