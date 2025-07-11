SSC Steno Result 2025 OUT: Download SSC Stenographer Final Result PDF at ssc.gov.in, Check More Details Here

SSC Steno Final Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Steno Final Result 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. In the SSC Steno Result 2025, 215 candidates were recommended for Grade C posts, whereas 1908 candidates were recommended for Grade D posts.
Now after the SSC Stenographer Result, the allocation of posts and departments will be done on the basis of merit-cum-‘order of preference’ of ‘Posts/Departments’ submitted by the candidates online. Subject to their qualifying in the Document Verification to be conducted by the respective User Departments, candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ in different ministries/departments/offices.
SSC Steno Final Result 2025 OUT
The SSC Steno Final Result 2025 has been released in the pdf format. The candidates are selected for Grade C and D posts in different departments and ministries, such as the Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Internal Security, Intelligence Bureau, Election Commission of India, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC Steno Final Result 2025 PDF.
SSC Steno Final Result 2025: Overview
The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D final result 2025 has been released, containing the marks of the last selected candidates. SSC has recommended 215 candidates for Grade C and 1908 candidates for Grade D. Check the table below for SSC Steno Final Result 2025 Key Highlights.
SSC Stenographer Final Result 2025 Overview
Organization
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
Name of Post
Stenographer
Name of Exam
Stenographer 'C' and 'D' Examination 2024
Vacancies
Grade C - 215
Grade D - 1908
SSC Stenographer Result 2025
July 11, 2025
Selection Process
Written Test
Skill Test
Minimum Qualifying Marks
UR: 30%
OBC/EWS: 25%
All Other Categories: 20%
Official Website
ssc.nic.in
How to Check SSC Stenographer Result 2025?
Candidates who have attempted the skill test can check their result after clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Result” button
- Now Click on the SSC Stenographer Result link
- Result PDF will open up; press Ctrl + F and search for your roll number
- If your roll number is present, then you are selected for document verification.
