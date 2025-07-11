Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

SSC Steno Result 2025 OUT: Download SSC Stenographer Final Result PDF at ssc.gov.in, Check More Details Here

SSC Steno Result 2025 has been released on July 11, 2025 in the pdf format. Candidates can check results from the direct link provided below. The SSC Stenographer final Result PDF contains the roll of candidates selected for document verification. Check here for steps to download the result from the official website. 

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jul 11, 2025, 18:35 IST
SS Steno Result 2025 OUT
SS Steno Result 2025 OUT

SSC Steno Final Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Steno Final Result 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. In the SSC Steno Result 2025, 215 candidates were recommended for Grade C posts, whereas 1908 candidates were recommended for Grade D posts.
Now after the SSC Stenographer Result, the allocation of posts and departments will be done on the basis of merit-cum-‘order of preference’ of ‘Posts/Departments’ submitted by the candidates online. Subject to their qualifying in the Document Verification to be conducted by the respective User Departments, candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ in different ministries/departments/offices.

SSC Steno Final Result 2025 OUT

The SSC Steno Final Result 2025 has been released in the pdf format. The candidates are selected for Grade C and D posts in different departments and ministries, such as the Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Internal Security, Intelligence Bureau, Election Commission of India, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC Steno Final Result 2025 PDF.

SSC Stenographer Final Result 2025

Official Notice

SSC Stenographer Final Result 2025

PDF Download

SSC Steno Final Result 2025: Overview

The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D final result 2025 has been released, containing the marks of the last selected candidates. SSC has recommended 215 candidates for Grade C and 1908 candidates for Grade D. Check the table below for SSC Steno Final Result 2025 Key Highlights.

SSC Stenographer Final Result 2025 Overview

Organization

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Name of Post

Stenographer

Name of Exam

Stenographer 'C' and 'D' Examination 2024

Vacancies

Grade C - 215

Grade D - 1908

SSC Stenographer Result 2025

July 11, 2025

Selection Process

Written Test 

Skill Test

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR: 30%

OBC/EWS: 25%

All Other Categories: 20%

Official Website

ssc.nic.in

How to Check SSC Stenographer Result 2025?

Candidates who have attempted the skill test can check their result after clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on “Result” button
  • Now Click on the SSC Stenographer Result link
  • Result PDF will open up; press Ctrl + F and search for your roll number
  • If your roll number is present, then you are selected for document verification.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News