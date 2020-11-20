SSC WR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2020 Released @sscwr.net, Download SSC Western Region Constable Executive Call Letter Here

SSC WR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission, Western Region (Mumbai), has uploaded the admit card and application status of Computer Based Exam of Paper 1 for the post of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police on 20 November 2020 . Candidates, who have applied for SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam within Mumbai Region, can download Delhi Police Constable Admit Card from the SSC Western Region official website i.e. www.sscwr.net.

SSC WR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card link is also given below. Candidates can download SSC Western Region Delhi Police Constable Admit Card, using their Roll No/Registered ID OR Name and Date of Birth, through the link below

SSC WR Delhi Police Constable Download 2020

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card for Other Regions

How to download SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card for Western Region ?

Go to the official website of the SSC Western Region www.sscwr.net

Click on the link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR CONSTABLE (EXECUTIVE) MALE AND FEMALE IN DELHI POLICE EXAMINATION, 2020 (PAPER-I) TO BE HELD FROM 27/11/2020 TO 10/12/2020’ available on the homepage Read the instructions and Click on ‘ CLICK HERE’ TO CHECK STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD’

Enter your details and Click on the “Search Now”

Download SSC Constable Executive Admit Card 2020

SSC Delhi Police Constable Paper 1 is scheduled to be held from 27 November to 10 December 2020. The Candidates should carry their admit card along with original photo ID which has the same date of birth as it is printed in the entry certificate. If the date of birth is not given in the original photo identity card, then the candidate must have an additional original certificate as proof of their date of birth.