SUM Ultimate Medicare Conducts Two Kidney Transplantations

Bhubaneswar, Sept. 25: Transplant surgeons have successfully conducted two kidney transplantations at the SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) here amidst the pandemic keeping in view the need of the patients.

Both the patients were suffering from stage five Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and needed to undergo hemodialysis thrice a week. The live donor transplant surgeries were undertaken observing all Covid-19 precautions.

Both the donors and recipients, who had been discharged from the hospital within ten days of the transplant, were recovering well post-surgery. The transplant team comprised Dr. Biswajit Nanda, Senior Urologist and Kidney Transplant Surgeon, Dr. Tapas Kumar Behera and Dr. Biswaranjan Mohanty, Nephrologists, Dr. Surupa Deviprada and Dr. Dipankar Padhihari, Anesthesiologists as also nursing and kidney transplant coordinator.

SUMUM, the first hospital in Odisha to have a separate modular Operation Theatre for transplant surgery, aims to provide state-of-the-art transplant services along with comprehensive treatment using evidence based guidelines and international protocols at an affordable cost under one roof.

The transplant OT and ICU are located in close proximity making the transplant unit a complete and compact zone.

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University’s achievements in a nutshell

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University here jumped four spots to be ranked among the top 20 universities in the country as the rankings in the different categories by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2020 were announced by the Union minister for Human Resource Development Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in June 2020.

SOA, as the Deemed to be University is known, has been placed 20th in this year’s ranking in the university category and 38th among overall institutions in the country as per the list released by Dr. Pokhriyal in a video conference.

With this, SOA, which was conferred with the status of a Deemed to be University by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2007, remained the top institution in the university category in Odisha for the fifth consecutive year obtaining a score of 53.10 this year.

In the Engineering category, SOA was ranked 34th while in the category for Medical Colleges it was placed 23rd in the country this year. SOA’s faculty of dental sciences, which entered the ranking process for the first time this year, has been nationally ranked 12th. As per the new ranking for 2020, the faculties of the university’s medical sciences and dental sciences are the top ranked such institutions in Odisha.

After the NIRF rankings were introduced in 2016, SOA has finished among the top 20 universities in the country for the third time.

Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER) is SOA’s faculty of engineering and technology while Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) and SUM Hospital and Institute of Dental Sciences (IDS) are the Deemed to be University’s faculty of medical and dental sciences respectively.

Expressing his happiness over the progress made by the university, SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ashok Kumar Mohapatra said the success was the result of the hard work put in by the faculties, researchers and other stakeholders. “I hope all concerned will strive even harder to help SOA rise in the ranking ladder next year,” he said adding the university has come to be known as one of the finest in the country today.

“The improvement in ranking will certainly motivate all staff members of SOA to achieve greater things in future. I congratulate each of them for this success,” Prof. Manojranjan Nayak, founder President of SOA, said.

The Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University, counted among the leading higher education institutions of the country, has been ranked among the top 50 in India in the latest QS India University Rankings 2020. The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings is a UK-based annual publication of university rankings comprising the global overall and subject rankings which rank the world’s top universities.

SOA has also been ranked 15th among the top 50 Deemed to be Universities in the country in the latest Outlook-ICARE India University rankings for 2019, making it the highest ranked such university in Odisha.

The department of Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), of SOA, has now become the 4th institute in the country to get 3 of its programs accredited by the reputed Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), USA. Adding yet another feather to its glowing cap, SOA has been ranked fourth in the country in the Swachh Campus Ranking for 2019 conducted by the HRD ministry.

Nine different institutions function under the SOA umbrella offering 95 academic programmes in engineering and technology, medical sciences, dental sciences, management sciences, hospital administration, pharmaceutical sciences, biotechnology, nursing, hospitality and tourism management, legal studies and agricultural sciences. Around 12,000 students including from six different countries study in the university.

SALIENT FEATURES

• 127 Acres campus

• 4,47,395 sqm. Built-up Area

• 13 Research Centres

• 38 Research Labs

• 197 e-Enabled Classrooms

• State-of-the-art 1400-seat auditorium alongside four other auditoria

• Fully Wi-Fi Campus

• 37 National Collaborations

• 127 International Collaborations

• High-end Multi-disciplinary Research in Emerging Areas

• Adequate e-Resources with e-Databases

• Fellowship for Doctoral & Post-Doctoral Programmes

• Scholarship for Meritorious Students

