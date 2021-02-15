Supreme Court Recruitment 2021 for Court Assistant (Junior Translator) Posts, Apply Online @main.sci.gov.in

Supreme Court Recruitment 2021: Supreme Court of India has invited applications for the post of Court Assistant (Junior Translator) from Ex-Cadre Candidates. Interested candidates can apply for Supreme Court Assistant Recruitment on or before through official website (main.sci.gov.in) from 15 February to 13 March 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 15 February 2021

Last Date of Application - 13 March 2021

Supreme Court Vacancy Details

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Hindi) -5 Posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Assamese)-2 Posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Bengali) - 2 Posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Telegu) - 2 Posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Gujarati) - 2 Posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Urdu) - 2 Posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Marathi) - 2 Posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Tamil) - 2Posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Kannada) - 2 Posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Malayalam)- 2 Posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Manipuri)- 2 Posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Odia) -2 Posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Punjabi) - 2 Posts

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Nepali) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Supreme Court Court Assistant (Junior Translator)

Educational Qualification:

Court Assistant (Ex-cadre) (Junior Translator) - A Bachelor’s Degree/Graduate with English and Hindi as subjects; AND A Diploma/Certificate Course in Translation from English to Hindi and vice-versa from University/Institute recognized by the Government or UGC. OR Two years’ experience in translation from Hindi to English and viceversa in Central/State Government offices/ Parliament/State Legislature Secretariats or Central/State Public Sector Undertakings/High Courts. Proficiency in computer operations and knowledge of relevant office packages viz., word processing in English and Hindi language.

For other languages, check detailed notification link

Age Limit:

18 to 27 years

Selection Process for Court Assistant (Junior Translator) Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Written Test, Typing Speed Test and Viva (Interview).

How to Apply for Supreme Court Court Assistant (Junior Translator) Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates are required to apply online for which the link is provided through Supreme Court Website- sci.gov.in. The application will be accepted through online registration from 15 February to 13 March 2021.

Application Fee:

General/OBC candidates - Rs. 500/- plus bank charges

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PH candidates/dependents of freedom fighters - Rs. 250/- plus bank charges

