Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 for 1376 MO, Staff Nurse, Sr. Resident, Ward Boy and Other Posts

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021: Surat Municipal Corporation has released a notification for the recruitment of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Senior Resident, Ward Boy, Radiographic Technician & Ayah. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 20 April 2021.

A total of 1376 vacancies will be recruited. The applications will be submitted through online mode at suratmunicipal.gov.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 April 2021

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Senior Resident - 13 Posts

Medical Officer - 221 Posts

Radiographic Technician - 4 Posts

Assistant Engineer - 18 Posts

Electro Cardiograph Technician - 7 Posts

Staff Nurse - 430 Posts

Ward Boy - 315 Posts

Ayah - 368 Posts

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Resident - As per the rules and regulations of the MCI.

Medical Officer - MBBS

Radiographic Technician - B.Sc With the subject of physics Computer Knowledge.

Assistant Engineer - B.E. (Biomedical/ Biotechnology/ Medical and Instrumentation) with experience.

Electro Cardiograph Technician - Graduation with Experience of ECG Machine Handling.

Staff Nurse - GNM/ B.Sc (Nursing)

Ward Boy/Ayah - 10th passed from a recognized Board.

Download Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official Website

How to apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Surat Municipal Corporation latest by 20 April 2021. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details such as qualification, experience, selection and others.

