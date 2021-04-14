Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 for 1376 MO, Staff Nurse, Sr. Resident, Ward Boy and Other Posts
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Notification is out at suratmunicipal.gov.in. check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021: Surat Municipal Corporation has released a notification for the recruitment of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Senior Resident, Ward Boy, Radiographic Technician & Ayah. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 20 April 2021.
A total of 1376 vacancies will be recruited. The applications will be submitted through online mode at suratmunicipal.gov.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 20 April 2021
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Senior Resident - 13 Posts
- Medical Officer - 221 Posts
- Radiographic Technician - 4 Posts
- Assistant Engineer - 18 Posts
- Electro Cardiograph Technician - 7 Posts
- Staff Nurse - 430 Posts
- Ward Boy - 315 Posts
- Ayah - 368 Posts
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Senior Resident - As per the rules and regulations of the MCI.
- Medical Officer - MBBS
- Radiographic Technician - B.Sc With the subject of physics Computer Knowledge.
- Assistant Engineer - B.E. (Biomedical/ Biotechnology/ Medical and Instrumentation) with experience.
- Electro Cardiograph Technician - Graduation with Experience of ECG Machine Handling.
- Staff Nurse - GNM/ B.Sc (Nursing)
- Ward Boy/Ayah - 10th passed from a recognized Board.
Download Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Notification
How to apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Surat Municipal Corporation latest by 20 April 2021. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details such as qualification, experience, selection and others.
Latest Government Jobs:
NCRTC Recruitment 2021 for 23 Executive, DGM, Manager, Surveyor & Other Posts