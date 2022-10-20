SVNIT Recruitment 2022 For Technician & Others at svnit.ac.in, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

SVNIT has invited online application for the 38 Technician & Other posts on its official website. Check SVNIT recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SVNIT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT), Surat has published recruitment notice for the posts of Senior Technician and Technician. Candidates can apply for these posts on or before 02 December 2022.

Notification Details SVNIT Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt No. Estt. /2022/Gr_C5/2011

Important Date SVNIT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 02 December 2022

Last date of Receipt of Hard Copy of Application Form : 12 December 2022

Vacancy Details SVNIT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Senior Technician-13

Technician-25

Eligibility Criteria SVNIT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Senior Technician-Senior secondary (10+2) with Science with at least 60% marks OR Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks and ITI Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade. Or

Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and ITI Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate trade. Or

Diploma in Engineering of three year's duration in relevant field.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the Senior Technician and Technician posts.

How To Download: SVNIT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Visit the official website of Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT)-svnit.ac.in.

Go the Recruitment Notification of Non-Teaching Positions Section on Home Page.

Click on the link "Advt No. Estt./2022/Gr_C5/2011 dated 17.10.2022"given on the Home Page.

You will get the PDF of the SVNIT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window.

Download and save the SVNIT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification for future reference.

How To Apply SVNIT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the Institute website http://www.svnit.ac.in and send the filled in downloaded online application form with the essential documents to the address mentioned on the notification. The last date for submission of online application is 02 December 2022 and receipt of downloaded signed completed application is 12 December 2022.