Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSE Marksheet 2023 Released for Private Students, Get Direct Link Here

Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSE Marksheet 2023 has been made available for private students. Those who appeared in the exams can check out the scorecard at apply1.tndge.org.

Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSE Marksheet 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (DGE Tamil Nadu) has uploaded the class 10th, 11th, and 12th mark sheets for private students. They can download their respective scorecards on the official website i.e. apply1.tndge.org. Students will have to enter the login details- exam roll number and date of birth (DOB) to access it. The scorecard will comprise the candidate’s name, subject-wise marks, overall marks, and qualifying status.

Meanwhile, the board is expected to announce TN SSLC, Class 11 result date 2023. The results are scheduled to be declared on May 19, 2023, at 10.00 am and 2.00 pm respectively. Students who appeared in the exams held from April 6 to 20, and March 14 to April 5 will be able to access results at tnresults.nic.in. It must be noted that the result will be provisional in nature and hence, students will have to collect their original mark sheets from the respective school authorities.

Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSE Marksheet 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download Tamil Nadu SSLC HSE 2023 Marksheet?

The board has released the SSLC, HSE, and class 11th mark sheet on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. apply1.tndge.org

Step 2: Click on Hr Sec Second Year certificate download link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The Tamil Nadu SSLC HSE 2023 Marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take at least 2 printouts for future reference

TN HSE Results 2023 Declared

The Tamil Nadu HSE Results 2023 have been declared on the official website on May 8, 2023. The result was announced for all streams- science, arts, and commerce and examinees were allowed to access them on the official website and via SMS. A total of 7,55,451 students passed the class 12th exam and the overall pass percentage was 94.03%.

Also Read: TN 10th Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed: Check Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Latest News, Toppers List and Updates