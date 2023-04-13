TANCET Result 2023 To Be Declared on April 14, Check Timing and Scorecard Details Here

TANCET Result 2023: Anna University will release the result for MBA and MCA programmes on April 14, 2023. Candidates can check their TANCET result 2023 online at tancet.annauniv.edu. Get direct link here

TANCET Result 2023: Anna University has announced the date and time for the release of Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) result today. As per the official website, the TANCET result 2023 will be declared tomorrow on April 14 at 10 AM. Candidates who appeared for MBA and MCA exams can check their result online at tancet.annauniv.edu. They have to use their email ID and password to check TANCET result 2023.

The authorities will release the scorecard. Candidates will be able to download the TANCET scorecard from April 20 to May 20 at the official website. As per the schedule, TANCET 2023 for MBA and MCA was held on March 25, 2023.

TANCET Result Date 2023

The officials have announced the result and scorecard date of TANCET. Check below the table to know the time and date for the announcement of result:

Events Dates TANCET result April 14, 2023 at 10 AM TANCET scorecard April 20 to May 20, 2023 TANCET MBA, MCA exam March 25, 2023

How To Check TANCET Result 2023?

After the announcement of result, candidates have to visit the official website. They need to use their login credentials to download their TANCET result. Go through the steps to know how to check result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result tab

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the login credentials - email ID and password

Step 5: The TANCET result pdf will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future references

TANCET Scorecard 2023

Along with the release of results, Anna University also releases the TANCET scorecard. Candidates need to download the scorecard of TANCET online at tancet.annauniv.edu. As per the announced date, they can download the scorecard from April 20. A hard copy of the TANCET scorecard is required at the time of counselling process. In case, the scorecard is lost, they have to pay Rs.300 to get another one. Candidates have to pay this fee in the form of a demand draft along with a written request to: The Secretary (TANCET/CEETA-PG), Anna University, Chennai - 600 025.

About Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET)

Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu from the candidates who seek admission to M.B.A., M.C.A. and M.E/M.Tech/ M.Arch/M.Plan. Degree Programmes offered at University Departments, University Colleges of Engineering, Regional Campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges) and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: IIFT Application Form 2023 for MBA in Business Analytics Closes Today, Apply Soon