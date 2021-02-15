TANGEDCO Recrutiment 2021 for Assistant Account Officer (AAO) Posts, Apply Online @tangedco.gov.in

TANGEDCO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Account Officer (AAO). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for TANGEDCO AAO Recruitment on or before 16 March 2021 on its official website - tangedco.gov.in.

Notification Details

Notification Number - 1/2021

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – 15 February 2021

Last date for submission of applications, for uploading the documents for making online payment – 16 March 2021

Last date for payment of Fee through Canara Bank / Indian Bank / Indian Overseas Bank (Challan Payment) - 19 March 2021

Date and Time of Computer Based Test - will be notified in the website

TANGEDCO Vacancy Details

Assistant Accounts Officer - 18 Posts

TANGEDCO Assistant Account Officer Salary:

LEVEL-2 of Officer pay matrix (i.e.) Rs.56300-178000

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Account Officer Posts

Educational and Other Qualification:

Must have passed the final examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for enrolling as Chartered Accountant or by the Institute of cost and Works Accounts of India for enrolling as Cost Accountant

Candidates should possess an adequate knowledge of the official language of the State, namely Tamil

Assistant Account Officer Age Limit:

SC, SC(A), ST Candidates, Destitute widows, Ex-Servicemen and Differently abled persons of all castes – Minimum 18 Years and No Upper Limit

‘Others’ (i.e. Candidates not belonging to SC, SC(A), ST, MBC/DC) – 18 to 30 years

Selection Procedure for Assistant Account Officer Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Online Test.

How to Apply for TANGEDCO Assistant Account Officer Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for Online in the TANGEDCO’s Website www.tangedco.gov.in from 15 February to 16 March 2021.

TANGEDCO AAO Recruitment Notification Download

Online Application Link

TANGEDCO Assistant Account Officer Exam Fee: