TANGEDCO Recrutiment 2021 for Assistant Account Officer (AAO) Posts, Apply Online @tangedco.gov.in
Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Account Officer (AAO) on tangedco.gov.in. Check Details Here
TANGEDCO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Account Officer (AAO). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for TANGEDCO AAO Recruitment on or before 16 March 2021 on its official website - tangedco.gov.in.
Notification Details
Notification Number - 1/2021
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application – 15 February 2021
- Last date for submission of applications, for uploading the documents for making online payment – 16 March 2021
- Last date for payment of Fee through Canara Bank / Indian Bank / Indian Overseas Bank (Challan Payment) - 19 March 2021
- Date and Time of Computer Based Test - will be notified in the website
TANGEDCO Vacancy Details
Assistant Accounts Officer - 18 Posts
TANGEDCO Assistant Account Officer Salary:
LEVEL-2 of Officer pay matrix (i.e.) Rs.56300-178000
Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Account Officer Posts
Educational and Other Qualification:
- Must have passed the final examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for enrolling as Chartered Accountant or by the Institute of cost and Works Accounts of India for enrolling as Cost Accountant
- Candidates should possess an adequate knowledge of the official language of the State, namely Tamil
Assistant Account Officer Age Limit:
- SC, SC(A), ST Candidates, Destitute widows, Ex-Servicemen and Differently abled persons of all castes – Minimum 18 Years and No Upper Limit
- ‘Others’ (i.e. Candidates not belonging to SC, SC(A), ST, MBC/DC) – 18 to 30 years
Selection Procedure for Assistant Account Officer Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of Online Test.
How to Apply for TANGEDCO Assistant Account Officer Recruitment 2021 ?
The Eligible candidates can apply for Online in the TANGEDCO’s Website www.tangedco.gov.in from 15 February to 16 March 2021.
TANGEDCO AAO Recruitment Notification Download
TANGEDCO Assistant Account Officer Exam Fee:
- OC, BCO, BCM and MBC/ DC - Rs. 2000/-
- SC, SCA and ST -Rs. 1000/-
- Destitute widow and Differently-abled persons - Rs. 1000/-